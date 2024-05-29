DEP's State Revolving Fund Helps Fund Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Facility in Stuart

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for City of Stuart Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Facility:

The City of Stuart, with the assistance of DEP's Drinking Water State Revolving Fund low-interest loan program, invested approximately $24.1 million for the design and construction of an alternative water source to improve the reliability of the city’s drinking water supply. The city constructed a new 1.5 million gallon per day (mgd) Floridan water production well, constructed a new 1.5 mgd reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment plant (WTP) with infrastructure to accommodate a future capacity of 3.0 mgd. The new RO WTP project included modifications to the Floridan drinking water well and modifications to an existing deep injection well to receive RO concentrate, and construction of an RO concentrate pipeline extending from the new WTP to the deep injection well.