Arizona Department of Public Safety Launches "50 Stories, One Mission" Recruiting Campaign

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is proud to announce the launch of its "50 Stories, One Mission" recruiting campaign. This ambitious initiative aims to recruit 50 or more dedicated individuals to join the State Trooper Academy Class starting in October 2024.

With this campaign, AZDPS seeks to highlight the diverse backgrounds and experiences that contribute to the strength and unity of the state troopers. Each new recruit will bring their unique story and commitment to upholding the safety and security of Arizona’s communities.

Lieutenant Colonel Jenna Mitchell, Assistant Director of the Agency Support Division, emphasized the vital role state troopers play in the community.

"State troopers play a critical role in maintaining public safety,” said Lt. Colonel Mitchell. “Their dedication, courage, and unwavering commitment to protecting our citizens make Arizona safer. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is seeking individuals who are ready to answer the call to serve and make a meaningful difference in their communities as Arizona State Troopers."

AZDPS offers a highly competitive pay and benefits package that includes:

Full medical, dental, and vision benefits

Generous vacation and sick leave

Tuition reimbursement for continued education

An assigned take-home vehicle

Numerous specialty assignments and promotional opportunities

These benefits reflect AZDPS's commitment to the well-being and professional growth of its state troopers, ensuring they are well-equipped to serve the community with excellence.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to visit recruitment.azdps.gov for more information on the application process, qualifications, and benefits of becoming an Arizona State Trooper.

About the Arizona Department of Public Safety

The Arizona Department of Public Safety’s mission is to provide public safety to the State of Arizona. Its vision is to be the national model in providing state-level law enforcement services.

Through initiatives like "50 Stories, One Mission," AZDPS continues to build a diverse and committed team of professionals dedicated to serving and safeguarding Arizona.