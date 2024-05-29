DLIR Launches Three Tools for Unemployment Insurance Claimants
May 29, 2024
DLIR LAUNCHES THREE TOOLS FOR UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE CLAIMANTS
New Tools Improve Customer Experience and Reduce Overpayments
HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) will launch three new tools in its Unemployment Insurance (UI) claim portal. New Work Search and Wage Calculator tools will go live on Thursday, May 30, and the Online Payment System is slated to go live during the second week of June.
“These tools are part of a package of improvements we’re rolling out to make the current unemployment insurance claims process easier for claimants while we’re simultaneously developing a new platform to replace the legacy application on the mainframe,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay.
“We beta-tested these tools with claimants and community organization partners to hear and incorporate their feedback, which proved to be an invaluable part of the process before implementation,” said UI Administrator Anne Perreira-Eustaquio.
Work Search Reporting Tool
The work search reporting tool will help claimants keep track of their search for work and simplify reporting. Claimants will have the option to access this new feature throughout the week to record their activities in real time, eliminating the need to wait until their weekly claim certification to recall and enter their work search activities.
Additionally, the portal will now keep a record of these work
Wage Calculator Tool
The wage calculator tool will help partially unemployed claimants calculate and report any wages they earn while collecting unemployment benefits. Claimants must weekly report all work performed and wages earned for the department to determine their benefit amount for that week. This new wage calculator tool will provide claimants with a better understanding of what information the unemployment insurance program requires claimants to report and ensures more accurate reporting.
Online Payment System
The online payment system provides claimants with the option to repay overpayments online via credit card, debit card, PayPal, and eCheck. This online option supplements existing payment methods, which include paying in person or by mail.
