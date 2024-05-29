Prime Minister to travel to Europe to attend G7 Summit and the Summit on Peace in Ukraine

CANADA, May 29 - Working together with like-minded partners, we can make the world fairer and more prosperous. While the challenges facing Canada are real and rapidly evolving – we’re not alone. These are shared challenges that require shared solutions. Co-operation with international partners, in the G7 and well beyond, is how we build a better future with security, opportunity, and meaningful progress.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced he will travel to Apulia, Italy, from June 13 to 15, 2024, to attend the G7 Summit, before travelling to Lucerne, Switzerland, from June 15 to 16, 2024, to participate in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine.

At the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister will strengthen collaboration to address the most pressing global challenges. He will highlight the importance of defending democracy and democratic values, including by countering foreign interference and mis and disinformation. He will promote fair, inclusive, and dynamic growth anchored in the global energy and digital transitions. This includes the clean energy transition to create jobs, grow the economy and keep the air clean, while ensuring strong labour standards, and respecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples. It also includes promoting the responsible development and deployment of artificial intelligence.

The Prime Minister will discuss ongoing G7 efforts to address geopolitical challenges, including the crisis in the Middle East and support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing war with a view to achieving just and lasting peace. The Prime Minister will take part in bilateral meetings with leaders from other countries and deepen partnerships on shared priorities. Ahead of Canada hosting the G7 in 2025, the Prime Minister will share our government’s work to create good-paying jobs, grow an inclusive and dynamic economy, and deliver fairness for every generation.

In Switzerland, at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, the Prime Minister will reaffirm Canada’s support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s continued efforts toward a just and sustainable peace. This includes Canada’s co-leadership of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, as well as its co-chairing of the Peace Formula Working Group Four on the return of prisoners of war, unlawfully detained civilians and illegally deported children. The Summit will provide a platform for dialogue among nations from different regions of the world on ways to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Quote

“The world is facing major challenges, but together, we can tackle them and make it better, fairer, and more inclusive for everyone. I look forward to meeting with world leaders at the G7 and at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine to defend democracy, deepen international partnerships, and put Canadians at the forefront of opportunity.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

Canada will host the G7 in 2025. Canada last held the presidency of the G7 in 2018.

With more than 1.5 million people who reported Italian heritage in 2021, Canada is home to one of the largest Italian diasporas in the world. From business to sports, cuisine, politics, and much more, the Italo-Canadian community enriches all aspects of Canadian society.

In 2023, two-way merchandise trade between Canada and Italy totaled $15.6 billion, making Italy Canada’s 8th largest global merchandise trading partner, and Canada’s 2nd largest in the European Union.

Canada has been integral in supporting a made-in-Ukraine peace plan and the Summit for Peace in Ukraine.

Canada and Ukraine co-lead the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which is an important element of a Ukraine peace plan.

The Coalition coordinates joint efforts and co-operation between Ukraine and partner states to address the issue of the unlawful deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children by the Russian Federation, and aims to bring Ukrainian children home to their families and communities. The Coalition will also focus efforts on supporting their reunification with families and their reintegration into their communities. It was officially launched in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 2, 2024.

Canada and Switzerland enjoy close and multifaceted bilateral relations, based upon shared values, commercial interests, people-to-people ties, and a commitment to democracy and human rights. Our two countries cooperate closely within multilateral forums and enjoy a robust commercial relationship.

Associated Links