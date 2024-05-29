Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li Meets with Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations Riyad Mansour

On May 28, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li met with Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations (UN) Riyad Mansour, who is in China to attend the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

Deng Li welcomed Mansour's visit to China to attend the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, saying that the Chinese side always firmly supports the Palestinian people's just cause of restoring their legitimate national rights, and is ready to work with the Palestinian side to take this Ministerial Conference as an opportunity to promote greater development of China-Palestine strategic partnership, and to push forward China's cooperation with the Arab states to a new level.

Deng Li said that China is deeply saddened by the continued prolongation of the current round of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which has resulted in a large number of civilian casualties. The immediate priority is to effectively implement relevant Security Council resolutions, achieve an immediate, unconditional and lasting ceasefire, and ensure humanitarian assistance. China supports Palestine's accession to full membership in the United Nations, and is willing to continue working with the international community to promote a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question based on the two-State solution.

Mansour introduced the position of the Palestinian side and appreciated China's efforts to support the just cause of Palestine, saying that this Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum is a milestone of China-Arab friendship and cooperation, and that the Palestinian side looks forward to fruitful results of the conference.