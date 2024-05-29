Tiger Strike 2024: USMC and Navy to Conduct Bilateral Training Exercise with Malaysia Armed Forces

The intent of TS 24 is to increase combined, joint combat readiness and amphibious capabilities that can be applied across a range of military operations at sea and ashore.

TS 24 allows participating forces to share best training practices across a wide variety of military skills, amphibious operations, live-fire ranges, unmanned aerial systems employment, urban operations, jungle operations and survival, reconnaissance and multi-domain awareness (MDA), engineering, medical, and improving communication and coordination between our two militaries.

“Strategic engagement with countries such as Malaysia reflects the importance of our relationships with Indo-Pacific Allies and partners,” said Capt. Tate Robinson, commodore, Amphibious Squadron Five. “Training opportunities such as Tiger Strike allow us to work side-by-side with our Malaysian counterparts to refine our common defense requirements and meet national security objectives.”

TS 24 is a bilateral exercise that provides an opportunity for Malaysia and the United States to enhance communication and build combined combat readiness to strengthen the shared commitment to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Over the next week, our Marines and Sailors will embrace the opportunity to train both in the field and at sea with our Malaysian partners,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. “This exercise prepares us for our intended purpose, which is to be a combined force ready to respond to crisis if one were to arise.”

The exercise will include approximately 300 service members from the 10th Parachute Brigade and approximately 1,100 U.S. Marines and Sailors from the 15th MEU and amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25).

Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are under the command and control of Commander, Task Force 76/3, employed by U.S. 7th Fleet to operate with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

News media representatives interested in additional information about Tiger Strike 24 or coverage opportunities may contact 1st Lt. Robert Nanna at robert.nanna@usmc.mil and robert.nanna@somerset.usmc.mil and Ensign Joash Ward at joash.s.ward.mil@us.navy.mil.