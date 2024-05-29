MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION APPROVES AMENDMENTS TO INTERVENOR FUNDING RULE

May 29, 2024

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) adopted amendments today to its Intervenor Funding Rule. The Commission initiated this rulemaking proceeding to comply with recently enacted legislation that required expanding the funding to include non-adjudicatory proceedings, such as rulemakings and inquiry proceedings. The Commission believed this was important as these types of Commission proceedings can have an equal or greater impact on Maine citizens than adjudicatory proceedings.

This legislation (L.D. 395) also expanded funding sources for intervenor funding to include administrative penalties collected by the Commission.

The amendments also include expanding funding to individuals or entities, referred to in the rule as participants, in a case rather than just intervenors.

The Intervenor and Participant Funding Rule establishes standards by which individuals and entities would be entitled to compensation for expenses of participating in certain proceedings, including attorney fees, expert witness fees and other reasonable expenses.

A participant or intervenor would be eligible for funding if:

-The position advocated by the participant or intervenor is not adequately represented by the Public Advocate or Commission Staff;

-Participation in the proceeding by the participant or intervenor would impose a substantial financial hardship on the participant or intervenor;

-The participant or intervenor is likely to substantially contribute to the proceeding and to assist in the resolution of the issues raised;

-The participant or intervenor complies with the eligibility determination requirements.

Details of the case and the amended Rule can be found on the Commission website. Please reference docket number 2022-00299.

