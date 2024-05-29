Innovative New Energy Laboratory Officially Opens

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the official opening of a first-of-its-kind, world-class electric grid and power systems laboratory based at NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex, the nation’s most advanced non-profit semiconductor research and development facility. The Advanced Grid Innovation Laboratory for Energy (AGILe), located in the Zero Energy Nanotechnology (ZEN) building, enables testing, modeling and validation of new electrification technologies, electric grid improvements, transmission-related products and services, and novel solutions for energy systems. The AGILe lab offers customers the ability to test technologies in real-time on a digital model of the New York State power grid and its ancillary systems.

“The AGILe lab, centrally and conveniently located in New York’s capital, will serve as a global electric grid research center,” Governor Hochul said. “The clean energy transition will be informed by data, and the newly expanded AGILe facility will help New York State and energy investigators from around the world develop innovative energy solutions that will move us to a more sustainable future.”

Created by the New York Power Authority, the nation’s largest state electric utility, the newly expanded AGILe lab provides real-time electric grid simulation to evaluate future scenarios and to test the impacts of new and improved technologies on the bulk electric system without placing the state’s electric grid at risk. The labs capability to simulate multiple electric grid conditions and to connect equipment physically and virtually to the AGILe test environment will help accelerate the reliable integration of new technologies and products.

NYPA Trustee Laurie Wheelock said, “AGILe’s work seeks to leverage cutting-edge technologies to test energy solutions in real-time without risking the integrity of New York’s grid. The development of the lab is representative of the Power Authority’s continued collaboration with clean energy partners to advance New York’s Climate Act goals, and its timely opening will help inform NYPA on the most affordable and efficient ways to incorporate new renewables into our statewide power network.”

NYPA President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The Advanced Grid Innovation Laboratory for Energy is integral to our success in advancing the state’s transition to a clean energy economy. Through novel research collaborations that leverage the data and analysis capability of AGILe, we will answer important questions about the grid of the future so that our energy resources and supporting transmission system are state-of-the-art and able to support our ambitious energy goals. AGILe is a global resource that can be used by any vendor, utility, or research entity seeking to answer pressing energy innovation questions.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Through this collaborative effort with AGILe and our sister authority NYPA, we are collectively fostering innovation to accelerate the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies that advance grid modernization. The knowledge gained by combining the expertise and resources of all partners and advancing state of the art data and modeling capabilities supports New York’s transition to clean energy that is efficiently distributed to residents across the state.”

New York State Department of Public Service CEO Rory M. Christian said, “Initiatives such as AGILe project will help spur the continued development of new, clean energy technologies that support our efforts to maximize the benefits from existing grid investments in New York State. Kudos to the many parties involved in this critically important process.”

New York Independent System Operator President and CEO Richard Dewey said, “I applaud NYPA for once again displaying the leadership and ingenuity necessary to advance the grid of the future. AGILe will help confront the challenges of balancing system reliability with clean energy development and cutting-edge technologies. The NYISO is excited to work with NYPA in this regard and having a grid “digital twin” in our backyard will only make our collaboration that much closer.”

AGILe will also enable the evaluation of the impact of increased penetration of intermittent renewable resources into New York State’s electric grid. Clean energy technologies, such as battery storage systems, electric vehicles, and associated infrastructure, can be connected to AGILe to test efficacy and evaluate performance. Learnings can then be applied so that product improvements can be made before products and services are deployed to the electric grid or energy system.

New York is on a path to achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030. The AGILe lab will enable customers to test strategies, products and services that will help advance the state’s climate and clean energy goals.

The AGILe lab will collaborate with various energy-focused organizations, including Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA), the New York Independent Systems Operator (NYISO), New York investor-owned utilities, and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to support research, evaluation and testing of emerging technologies.

New Projects on the Horizon: $9 Million for Advanced Technology Research

NYSERDA is partnering with NYPA to support initiatives on power grid reliability, grid modernization and operational flexibility, cyber security and grid resiliency over the next three years. Under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding, NYSERDA will make $8 million available through a future competitive solicitation for projects that best utilize AGILe's data, computing resources and staff. An additional $1 million will be used for research and analysis directed by NYSERDA in collaboration with key stakeholders.

Available to Vendors, Energy Innovators Around the World

The expanded AGILe can be used by vendors and energy innovators to accelerate the deployment of new technologies and advance their clean energy research and testing using cost-effective, safe and practical methods. AGILe systems can service the needs of New York State agencies, electric utilities, technology firms, universities, and independent system operators from around the world to accelerate the interconnection of renewable energy, perform research and development of cybersecurity, and other advanced technologies for grid analysis and operation, including the application of artificial intelligence and wholesale electricity market studies.

The facility’s main capability is a detailed digital model that mimics the behavior of New York’s electric grid, providing real-time insights and predictive analytics in a low-risk and cost-effective way. System users also have access to a portfolio of technology solutions and can use a variety of models in different disciplines to study various impacts on system performance.

NY CREATES President Dave Anderson said, “NY CREATES is driving advanced research and development that will enable next-generation chip technology with a focus on sustainability of the industry. We are proud that our cutting-edge Albany NanoTech Complex will also be a proving ground for NYPA’s AGILe initiative, which will be a testbed for a clean and sustainable energy grid in New York.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul, New York continues to invest in new technologies that support the state’s climate goals and grow the renewable and clean energy economy. This new lab at NY CREATES, made possible by our colleagues at NYPA and NYSERDA, will further support our collective research and development efforts to promote sustainable growth in the clean energy sector.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “Our transition to renewable energy will require significant grid upgrades to ensure continued reliability and safety. This world-class laboratory will allow us to run simulations and models, validating innovative technologies, accelerating new solutions time-to-market, reducing risk by testing under various models, and increasing cyber security.”

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy said, “Extreme weather events are only increasing in frequency and the billion-dollar cost to our local communities only continues to grow with a rapidly growing climate crisis. Today's opening of the Advanced Grid Innovation Laboratory for Energy (AGILe) will provide nation-leading insight and data on New York's electrical grid's capacity and predict its ability to withstand and operate even during extreme weather events. Investing in this type of innovation at the Albany Nanotech Campus cements the Capital Region's place as a leader in artificial intelligence and nanotechnology research, and ensures our continued ability to respond to natural disasters at a time when it's needed most.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “Today marks a pivotal moment in New York's journey towards a sustainable energy future. This state-of-the-art laboratory, powered by the New York Power Authority, stands as a testament to New York State's commitment to revolutionize the way we harness and distribute energy. At the Advanced Grid Innovation Laboratory for Energy they will test, model, and validate new electrification technologies, grid improvements, and the integration of renewable resources. AGILe will help lead us on the path towards a greener, more resilient future. Thank you to Governor Hochul, NYPA and all the other partners who worked to make this project a reality.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “A reliable and dynamic electric grid is an essential component of our transition to renewable energy and a clean energy economy. I commend NYPA and Governor Hochul for investing in AGILe, a facility that will help accelerate the deployment of emerging grid technologies and ensure that New York State and Albany County are able to capture the benefits of this innovation.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “Once again, the New York Power Authority is proving its commitment to building a sustainable future for all New Yorkers. By allowing new energy technologies to be tested quickly and safely, AGILe will have an enormous impact on municipalities, like Albany, as we work to meet our own sustainability goals. I want to thank NYPA for continuing to do the important work of ensuring a safe and reliable electric grid as the energy sector endures major transformations.”

New York State's Nation-Leading Climate Plan

New York State's climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates family-sustaining jobs, continues to foster a green economy across all sectors and ensures that at least 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of clean energy investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is advancing a suite of efforts – including the New York Cap-and-Invest program (NYCI) and other complementary policies – to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 and 85 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels. New York is also on a path to achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality by mid-century. A cornerstone of this transition is New York's unprecedented clean energy investments, including more than $28 billion in 61 large-scale renewable and transmission projects across the state, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, $3.3 billion to scale up solar, nearly $3 billion for clean transportation initiatives and 130 certified Climate Smart Communities, nearly 500 Clean Energy Communities, and the state’s largest community air monitoring initiative in 10 disadvantaged communities across the state to help target air pollution and combat climate change.

