Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Size in the 7MM is ~USD 1,800 Million in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of post-traumatic Stress Disorder, historical and forecast epidemiology as well as the Post-traumatic Stress Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Report

• In the 7MM, the total 12-month prevalent cases of PTSD were around 13.8 Million in 2023 and are projected to increase during the forecasted period.

• Among EU4 countries, France accounted for the largest number of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder cases, followed by Germany, whereas Italy accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2022.

• According to DelveInsight estimates, in Japan, the total severity-specific cases of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder were 489,000, 44,000, and 212,150 in mild, moderate, and severe, respectively, in 2023. These cases are projected to increase during the forecast period.

• The leading Post Traumatic Stress Disorder companies such as Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Aptinyx, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., Bionomics Limited, Nobilis Therapeutics,H. Lundbeck A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Remedy, Pfizer, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others.

• Promising Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapies such as JZP150, NYX-783, Rexulti (brexpiprazole) and Zoloft (sertraline) combination, BNC210, and others.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Overview

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric disorder that can occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war/combat or rape, or who have been threatened with death, sexual violence, or serious injury. They may relive the event through flashbacks or nightmares; they may feel sadness, fear, or anger, detached or estranged from others.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market

A multidimensional strategy is used in the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder treatment for patients. Patient education, social support, and anxiety control through psychotherapy and psychopharmacological intervention are all treatment possibilities. Patient education and social support are critical early measures for engaging the patient and mitigating the impact of the traumatic experience. Local and national support groups can assist to de-stigmatize mental health diagnoses and emphasize that Post Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms are more than just a reaction to stress and require treatment. Family and friend support fosters understanding and acceptance, which may lessen survivor guilt. Psychotherapy and counseling, medicine, or a mix of the two are commonly used in Post Traumatic Stress Disorder treatment.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Dynamics

The introduction of novel drugs and classes of new therapeutic drugs for treatment into the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market will give PTSD patients hope as a treatment option and may have a significant positive impact on the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market. Moreover, new diagnostic categories based on PTSD such as Prolonged duress stress disorder, post-traumatic mourning disorder, post-traumatic relationship syndrome, post-traumatic dental care anxiety, and post-traumatic abortion syndrome have all been proposed which will further boost the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Emerging Drugs

• Brexpiprazole + Sertraline: Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

Brexpiprazole is a novel D2 dopamine and serotonin 1A partial agonist, called serotonin-dopamine activity modulator (SDAM), and a potent antagonist of serotonin 2A receptors, nor-adrenergic alpha 1B and 2C receptors. ZOLOFT is an antidepressant that belongs to a group of drugs called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). It affects chemicals in the brain that may be unbalanced in people with depression, panic, anxiety, or obsessive-compulsive symptoms.

Currently, two Phase III (NCT04174170, NCT04124614) clinical trials are ongoing for post-traumatic stress disorder treatment with a combination of brexipiprazole and sertraline, and they are randomized, double-blind trials aimed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of brexpiprazole + sertraline combination treatment in adult subjects with post-traumatic stress disorder.

• BNC210: Bionomics

BNC210 is Bionomics’s proprietary molecule in development for the treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD), post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety disorders as a negative allosteric modulator of the alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (α7 nAChR). It has a novel mechanism of action, and extensive non-clinical and clinical studies have shown it has several properties that may be useful to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, SAD, and anxiety disorders.

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Market Outlook

The pharmaceutical market for post-traumatic stress disorder is focused on developing treatments that can alleviate the symptoms of this condition. The FDA has approved only two drugs, ZOLOFT (sertraline) and PAXIL (paroxetine), for treating post-traumatic stress disorder. These drugs are primarily used to alleviate symptoms rather than cure them; however, their patents have expired, and several generics are available. The current market has been segmented into different commonly used drugs based on the prevailing treatment pattern across the 7MM, presenting minor variations in the overall prescription pattern. Antidepressants, antipsychotics, benzodiazepines, and other drugs are covered in the forecast model. Key players, such as new therapies, are in development for post-traumatic stress disorder, including Otsuka Pharmaceutical (brexpiprazole + sertraline), Bionomics (BNC210), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JZP150).

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Companies

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Aptinyx, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., Bionomics Limited, Nobilis Therapeutics,H. Lundbeck A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Remedy, Pfizer, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others.

