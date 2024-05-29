Inside NYS Aging: Issue 28 (June 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 28 (June 2024)

For Older Americans Month, NYSOFA releases county data from first-ever statewide needs assessment survey of NYers 60+

According to NYSOFA's Statewide Community Assessment Survey of Older Adults, 72% of New Yorkers 60+ consider their overall health to be "excellent/good" and 78% called their community an "excellent/good" place to live. What is the sentiment in your county?

During Older Americans Month, in May, NYSOFA released county-by-county data from our survey of 27,000 older adults. The 62 county-specific reports are available on NYSOFA’s website, offering key insights for local governments, human services organizations, businesses, research organizations, and others interested in understanding the views, experiences, and priorities of older adults in their communities.

"While the results may be surprising to some, they confirm what many in the aging services field already recognize – older adults broadly consider themselves healthy, active, and engaged in their communities," said NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. "The local results vary, and they identify several challenges for many older adults who need some assistance or support. NYSOFA and our partners across state and local governments are working to address these needs and challenges at multiple levels.”

Following the announcement, Director Olsen was invited live on WCBS radio to discuss the survey results, emphasizing the positive findings for Long Island listeners as well as state initiatives to address challenges identified by survey respondents. Listen to the broadcast here.

Read The Press Release

Find Data for Your County