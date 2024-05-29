Inside NYS Aging: Issue 28 (June 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 28 (June 2024)

|
NYSOFA’s Older New Yorkers’ Day came back in-person on May 14 with a record number of awardees and attendees joining the celebration at the Hart Lounge of The Egg Performing Arts Center. Over 200 people gathered to recognize 100 older New Yorkers for their exceptional volunteerism. The event also drew nearly 30 legislators who met with constituent honorees and delivered citations.
Governor’s Proclamation
In a proclamation, Governor Kathy Hochul said, "Older New Yorkers' Day is an annual event organized by the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) to recognize nearly 100 older adults who are shining examples of volunteerism.” The proclamation adds: "These dedicated individuals are powering connections in so many profound ways, and New York State expresses profound gratitude for this spirit of altruism, which is a legacy of lasting benefit and inspiration to all New Yorkers."
Were You Seen at Older New Yorkers’ Day 2024?
NYSOFA has posted a trove of photos to our Flickr account here. Find your favorite images and download them with a push of the button. Remember: if you share photos on social media, be sure to tag us @nysaging on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read About Our Honorees
NYSOFA’s program book profiles all 100 awardees. Read it here.
Local Press Coverage
NYSOFA continues to engage local press on all of our awardees, including recent coverage by Spectrum News, WENY-TV, the Press Republican, the Olean Times Herald, Finger Lakes 1, the Oneonta Daily Star, the Evening Sun, Sun Community News, and the Oneida Post Dispatch.
How 27K Older Adults View Their Community
For Older Americans Month, NYSOFA releases county data from first-ever statewide needs assessment survey of NYers 60+
According to NYSOFA's Statewide Community Assessment Survey of Older Adults, 72% of New Yorkers 60+ consider their overall health to be "excellent/good" and 78% called their community an "excellent/good" place to live. What is the sentiment in your county?
During Older Americans Month, in May, NYSOFA released county-by-county data from our survey of 27,000 older adults. The 62 county-specific reports are available on NYSOFA’s website, offering key insights for local governments, human services organizations, businesses, research organizations, and others interested in understanding the views, experiences, and priorities of older adults in their communities.
"While the results may be surprising to some, they confirm what many in the aging services field already recognize – older adults broadly consider themselves healthy, active, and engaged in their communities," said NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. "The local results vary, and they identify several challenges for many older adults who need some assistance or support. NYSOFA and our partners across state and local governments are working to address these needs and challenges at multiple levels.”
Following the announcement, Director Olsen was invited live on WCBS radio to discuss the survey results, emphasizing the positive findings for Long Island listeners as well as state initiatives to address challenges identified by survey respondents. Listen to the broadcast here.
Read The Press Release
Find Data for Your County
Elder Law Forum Focuses on Partnerships, Innovation, Policy Updates
During the 29th Elder Law Forum on May 16 in Albany, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen joined Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, other state leaders, and professionals to address perspectives, innovations and public policy developments for aging in New York, including the recent state budget and the Master Plan for Aging.
In his remarks, Director Olsen stressed the economic, social and cultural value of older adults, highlighting the results of New York's first-ever Comprehensive Community Assessment Survey of Older Adults, as well as some of NYSOFA's nation-leading, innovative public-private partnerships to provide caregiver supports, address social isolation, overcome the digital divide, and better deliver services.
NYSOFA thanks Lou Pierro, Beth Wurtman, and the team from Pierro, Connor & Strauss for hosting a world-class program.
Watch NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen's Presentation
NYSOFA Participates in Governor’s ‘25 Million Trees’ Initiative
In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul established a goal of planting 25 million trees by 2033 to invigorate our state’s tree planting efforts and advance efforts to meet the Climate Act’s net-zero goal.
NYSOFA joined in promoting the multi-agency effort, with NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen planting a ceremonial tree at Robert Moses State Park in Massena, New York on May 6. As part of the day’s festivities, Director Olsen also visited classes at the St. Regis Mohawk School (Hogansburg, New York) to read the book I Can Save the Earth, visiting the classrooms of Eva Durant, Beth Ellsworth and Michelle Terrance. The kids enjoyed the reading — and Director Olsen's reflections on the importance of older people in their lives, as they build a legacy of making our planet healthier.
FREE Digital Resources to Support Older Adults, Caregivers
Each month, on social media and at events, NYSOFA shares important resources about digital innovations to help older adults. Are you sharing too? These resources are free of charge
— and they're making a difference.
Caregiver Resources
Do you perform housework for someone, help them shop for food, pick up their medication? You are a caregiver. Help is available.
45 Forward Podcast Examines NY’s NORC Program with NYSOFA's Kristin Smith
NYSOFA Aging Services Program Coordinator Kristin Smith recently participated in an episode of 45 Forward, a podcast on the Voice America Radio Network, to discuss Naturally Occurring Retirement Communities (NORCs) in New York State.
The podcast is hosted by Ron Roel. In the episode, Kristin Smith was joined by Betsy Smith, a former administrator of NORCs in New York City. Together, they explained how different NORCs develop, New York's NORC program, and the range of health and social services that may be available to older residents through NORCs. The podcast also featured Bess Friedman, a NORC resident in Queens.
Listen to the Podcast Here
Visit our Website for More Information about NORCs
NYSOFA Discusses Tech Innovations, Community Assessment Survey Findings, and More on WAMC's Vox Pop
NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen was recently on WAMC's Vox Pop program with Ray Graf, discussing a range of topics and fielding questions from the public.
Listeners were greeted to the cheerful chips of a Walker Squawker, which is a bird-shaped accessory that chirps when it senses that the user has stopped using their walker, reminding older adults to use their walking support. Director Olsen brought the device as an example of NYSOFA's many partnerships to combat social isolation, support caregivers, and, in the case of the Walker Squawker, also prevent falls.
Director Olsen also discussed the results of NYSOFA's Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults, the Master Plan for Aging, the value of older adults to their communities, and more.
Listen to Broadcast Here
Recognizing PRIDE Month at NYSOFA
For many years, the community which identifies as LGBTQ+ has encountered both overt and hidden discrimination. It was only nine years ago, in 2015, that the U.S. Supreme Court recognized same-sex marriage as legal in all 50 states. It was only four years ago, in 2020, that the U.S. Supreme Court found that firing individuals because of their sexual orientation or transgender status violates Title VII’s prohibition on discrimination because of sex. Disparities and discrimination still exist for individuals identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, gender non-conforming, gender non-binary, etc.
For her column this month, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott recognizes PRIDE Month and shares some of the resources available to help LGBTQ+ older New Yorkers.
Read the Story
NYSOFA and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Bring Intergenerational Car Safety Event to Onondaga County
Next CarFit Event Coming Up June 12 in Rome, NY; Details Below
In May, NYSOFA and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) partnered to hold New York’s first dual CarFit and car seat check event in Onondaga County at the Cicero Police Department.
CarFit offers older adults the opportunity to check how well their personal vehicles "fit" them. During the Onondaga County event, certified technicians worked with each participant to ensure they fit their vehicle properly for maximum comfort and safety. Since many older adults help their families with childcare or go on other travel outings with young children, certified child passenger safety technicians were also available at the event to make sure car seats were installed properly.
Learn more about the event here.
Also, check out Spectrum News' coverage of the event to hear a little bit more about the 12 key areas that CarFit technicians look for.
Future CarFit Events: Hosting an Event in Your Community
The next CarFit event is coming up June 12 in Rome, New York. Please share the flyer here.
CarFit: Rome, New York
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Copper City Community Connection
305 E Locust Street
Rome, NY 13440
NYSOFA is proud to continue this partnership with GTSC and looks forward to more CarFit events. If your organization would like to host a CarFit event with GTSC, please contact Robert Lopez at Robert.Lopez@dmv.ny.gov or (518) 402-2092.
Top photo: Onondaga County Adult and Long Term Care Services Commissioner Joann Spoto Decker participates in the Cicero CarFit event. Bottom photo: a participant arrives to have her car checked to ensure the right fit.
What’s Cooking with NYSOFA: Our Monthly Nutrition Demo for Older Adults
SNAP-Ed New York and NYSOFA team up to provide content for older New Yorkers about eating right and staying healthy at a price you can afford. Check out the May episode of our monthly cooking demo, What’s Cooking with NYSOFA (premiering May 31), which features mushroom bulgar pilaf, a Turkish dish.
Please watch — and share — these programs and others that are available on NYSOFA social media. Visit NYSOFA's SNAP-Ed New York webpage for more information.
Register Today for Aging Concerns Unite Us Conference
Register today for the Aging Concerns Unite Us conference, which is New York’s premier professional development conference for aging service professionals. Over 480 people attended last year. The aging services industry looks to this conference to learn about a broad range of subjects: innovative programs, best practices, and policies to support healthy living for aging New Yorkers.
Aging Concerns Unite Us
June 25-26, 2024
Crowne Plaza Albany – The Desmond Hotel
Albany, New York
For more information, visit the Association on Aging in New York’s website at https://agingny.org/acuu/.
About Inside NYS Aging
Inside NYS Aging is a publication of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA). It provides news and resources for aging services providers and their partners in their efforts to promote services and supports for older adults. Please share this newsletter widely with any organizations or professionals that reach older adults. Read past issues in the newsroom on NYSOFA's website.
