A Dementia That Can Be Cured - Shedding Light on NPH
Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) is frequently underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, vascular dementia, or normal aging.
It is essential to increase awareness about NPH and its potentially reversible symptoms. Our conference aims to provide valuable information and support to those impacted by this condition.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) often exhibit a triad of symptoms: gait disorder, urinary incontinence, and dementia. Despite affecting an estimated 800,000 seniors in the U.S., NPH is frequently underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, vascular dementia, or normal aging.
This chronic condition not only impacts the quality of life of those affected but also places a significant burden on families and society. With the aging 'baby boomer' population in the U.S., the incidence of NPH is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades, leading to a pressing need for awareness, early diagnosis, and effective treatment options.
To address this need, we are pleased to announce our 18th Annual Conference on Hydrocephalus in Tampa, FL, July 25-27th. The conference, held in collaboration with presenting sponsors Tampa General Hospital and USF Health, will feature a dedicated 3-day track on NPH, providing attendees with valuable insights from experts in the field, as well as updates on innovative research toward improved diagnostics and treatments.
"We believe it is essential to increase awareness about NPH and its potentially reversible symptoms," said Diana Gray, President and CEO, Hydrocephalus Association. "Our conference aims to provide valuable information and support to patients, families, and healthcare professionals impacted by this condition."
One of the highlights of the conference will be a town hall updating progress on the pioneering clinical trial, "A Placebo Controlled Efficacy in Idiopathic Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Shunting" (PENS). The PENS trial evaluates the true response of shunting in NPH patients and identifies factors improving diagnosis. With a record-breaking $14 million grant awarded to the Adult Hydrocephalus Clinical Research Network (AHCRN), the trial is being conducted at 21 centers located in the U.S., Canada, and Sweden, with Johns Hopkins as the lead site.
"The collaborative efforts of USF Health, Tampa General Hospital, and the Hydrocephalus Association are dedicated to increasing awareness of NPH diagnosis and treatment,” said Naomi Abel, Director of the Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Center, USF Health. “Hydrocephalus research is rapidly evolving with advances in diagnosis, treatment, and management strategies. Together, we are committed to providing patients and their families with the most up-to-date information."
Doctors and patients will be available for interviews prior to the conference as well as during the conference to provide further insights into NPH and the latest advancements in research and treatment.
For more information about the conference and to register, please visit hydrocephalusconference.org.
Founded in 1983 by parents of children with hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association has grown to become the nation’s largest and most widely respected organization dedicated to hydrocephalus. The Hydrocephalus Association began funding research in 2009. Since then, HA has committed over $14 million to research, making it the largest nonprofit, non-governmental funder of hydrocephalus research in the U.S. For more information, visit www.hydroassoc.org or call (888) 598-3789.
