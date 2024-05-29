Polymyositis Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Investigates DelveInsight

Polymyositis Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polymyositis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Polymyositis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Polymyositis market size from 2019 to 2032 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Polymyositis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the Polymyositis market.

Key Takeaways from the Polymyositis Market Report

• The Polymyositis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Polymyositis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Polymyositis market dynamics.

• As of 2022, there were around 184,204 reported cases of diagnosed prevalent Inflammatory Myositis in the 7MM (Seven Major Markets). Projections indicate an anticipated upward trend in these cases, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) expected during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

• Out of a total of 90,064 diagnosed prevalent cases of Inflammatory Myositis, Polymyositis constituted approximately 27,565 cases in the United States in 2022. It is anticipated that these cases will continue to rise at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the entire forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

• Polymyositis Companies such as Argenx, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Chester Oddis, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Merck KGaA, Astellas Pharma Inc, Genentech, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

• Promising Polymyositis Therapies such as Efgartigimod, PF1801, tocilizumab, KZR-616, Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Gel, M5049 high dose, Tacrolimus, Rituximab, Froniglutide, PF-06823859, Abatacept subcutaneous, and others

Polymyositis Overview

Polymyositis is a rare inflammatory disease that primarily affects the skeletal muscles. It is classified as an autoimmune disorder, which means that the immune system mistakenly attacks and damages the body's own tissues, in this case, the muscles.

Polymyositis Epidemiology Insights

• Total Prevalence

• Prevalent Cases of Polymyositis by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Polymyositis

Polymyositis Emerging Drugs

The current pipeline is limited, consisting of only a few assets, namely, Stelara (Janssen Pharmaceutical KK), KZR-616 (Kezar Life Sciences), Orencia (Bristol-Myers Squibb/ONO Pharma), and PF1801 (Immunoforge).

• Stelara (Janssen Pharmaceutical KK) is a human interleukin-12 and a -23 antagonist indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (Ps), active PsA, and moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease (CD). The drug binds with specificity to the p40 protein subunit used by both the IL-12 and IL-23 cytokines. IL-12 and IL-23 are naturally occurring cytokines involved in inflammatory and immune responses, such as natural killer cell activation and CD4+ T cell differentiation and activation. It is currently being evaluated in a Phase III study to treat Polymyositis.

• KZR-616 (Kezar Life Sciences) is the first-in-class small molecule drug. As a selective inhibitor of the immunoproteasome, KZR-616 has demonstrated broad immunomodulatory activity and has the potential to be a necessary new treatment for patients with autoimmune disorders. The drug is being evaluated in Phase II PRESIDIO study to treat Polymyositis. The study achieved target enrollment in August 2021, and top-line results are anticipated in the second quarter of 2022. In addition, Kezar is planning registrational studies of KZR-616 in inflammatory myositis based on high unmet need, strong preclinical data, demonstration of immunoproteasome activity in inflamed muscle, and data from the MISSION trial demonstrating that KZR-616 is an active agent disease.

Polymyositis Market Outlook

The Polymyositis market outlook of the report builds a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Polymyositis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Polymyositis market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need for the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

Polymyositis Drugs Market

The Polymyositis Drugs Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years as more targeted therapies receive regulatory approval and enter clinical practice. Additionally, ongoing research efforts aimed at better understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying Polymyositis signaling in Polymyositis are likely to uncover new therapeutic targets and further expand treatment options for patients.

Polymyositis Treatment Market Landscape

The Polymyositis treatment market landscape has witnessed significant advancements over the past years, with targeted therapies playing a crucial role in improving outcomes for patients. Among these targeted therapies, the emergence of Polymyositis has garnered attention in the medical community, presenting both challenges and opportunities in treatment strategies.

Polymyositis Drugs Uptake

The drug chapter of the Polymyositis report provides a comprehensive analysis of both marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs for this condition. It delves into the details of clinical trials, pharmacological actions, agreements, collaborations, approvals, patents, and advantages, and disadvantages of each drug, as well as the latest news and press releases related to Polymyositis.

Polymyositis Companies

Argenx, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Chester Oddis, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Merck KGaA, Astellas Pharma Inc, Genentech, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Scope of the Polymyositis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Polymyositis Companies- Argenx, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Chester Oddis, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Merck KGaA, Astellas Pharma Inc, Genentech, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

• Polymyositis Therapies- Efgartigimod, PF1801, tocilizumab, KZR-616, Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Gel, M5049 high dose, Tacrolimus, Rituximab, Froniglutide, PF-06823859, Abatacept subcutaneous, and others

• Polymyositis Market Dynamics: Polymyositis Market Drivers and Barriers

• Polymyositis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Polymyositis Market Access and Reimbursement

