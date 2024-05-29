InjureFree lines up another strategic partner, teaming up with Team Juggler as Preferred Partner for Athlete Safety

InjureFree continues momentum, partnering with Team Juggler to provide Athlete Safety products and services to Team Jugglers 6MM direct and partner users.

When we look to sign strategic partners, we look for partners who will help fill the needs of our customers. InjureFree does that very well for Athlete Safety and Injury Management,”
— Jose Manso, CEO of Team Juggler
SOLANA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InjureFree, the leader in sports safety and injury management, has inked another strategic partnership, this time with Team Juggler. Team Juggler is a leader in the sports management and communication space dedicated to revolutionizing the way sports organizations and professionals connect, collaborate, and communicate. InjureFree will provide Athlete Safety products and services, such as Background Check Management, to Team Juggler customers.

InjureFree recently launched products and services to help drive efficiency for organizations within youth and amateur sports, primarily around Athlete Safety. With Team Juggler’s focus on empowering sports managers, coaches, athletes and administrators to streamline communication, InjureFree’s products provide a nice compliment in the Athlete Safety space.

“We are thrilled to launch our partnership with Team Juggler and help their organizations find efficiency,” says Charlie Wund, CEO at InjureFree. “Our approach to building and managing Athlete Safety programs for clients will meet unique needs for compliance, risk management, and athlete safety of the Team Juggler customers.

“When we look to sign strategic partners, we look for partners who will help fill the needs of our customers. InjureFree does that very well for Athlete Safety and Injury Management,” says Jose Manso, CEO of Team Juggler. “Their ability to provide a very wide range of Athlete Safety products, from Background Check Management to Safeguarding & Compliance Management, they offer such a great variety of value for our customers.”

Team Juggler customers can reach out and request more information from the team at InjureFree and learn more at www.injurefree.com/teamjuggler.

About InjureFree

InjureFree is a leader in the amateur sports safety and compliance management space with over 15 years of experience making amateur sports safer. InjureFree offers technology and professional services products to audiences across youth and amateur sports including Investigations Management, Safeguarding & Compliance Management, and Injury Management. These products aim to help sports organizations focus more on growing their organization and less time on the administrative functions.

InjureFree also provides full-service insurance products through its insurance arm, American Sports Insurance Services (AMSIS).

For more information, visit the InjureFree website and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Team Juggler

Team Juggler, a leading brand in the sports industry, manages logistics of youth and all sports level activities and offers several unique ways of promotion for athletes and organization. Team Juggler additionally provides brands the opportunity to reach audiences with targeted group offers. Team Juggler is a NO COST system that generates revenue to teams and organizations thru sponsorships and fundraising.

Matthew Stone
InjureFree
marketing@injurefree.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

InjureFree lines up another strategic partner, teaming up with Team Juggler as Preferred Partner for Athlete Safety

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Matthew Stone
InjureFree marketing@injurefree.com
Company/Organization
InjureFree
PO Box 927383
San Diego, California, 92192
United States
+1 866-591-2747
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

With a vision of making youth sports safer, we has deployed a best of class service that is having a meaningful impact on youth sports safety, injury understanding, population health, and risk management. InjureFree delivers improved data and communication to the youth sports, healthcare and insurance markets as they demand effective solutions to drive efficiency and compliance.

InjureFree Website

More From This Author
InjureFree lines up another strategic partner, teaming up with Team Juggler as Preferred Partner for Athlete Safety
InjureFree hits a home run with a strategic partnership with the Alliance Fastpitch
InjureFree launches meaningful products and services focused on athlete safety with a redesigned website
View All Stories From This Author