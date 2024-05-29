Burgum issues executive order rebranding Task Force MIND as North Dakota Military Commission

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today issued an executive order rebranding the Task Force for Military Issues in North Dakota (TF MIND) as the North Dakota Military Commission.

Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller, who chairs TF MIND and will continue to chair the group as the North Dakota Military Commission, made the announcement today at the annual TF MIND Summit at Camp Grafton near Devils Lake.

“The North Dakota Military Commission is a simple, powerful and easily recognizable name that better conveys the importance and permanence of this group’s work and its goal of helping North Dakota become the most military friendly state in the nation,” Miller said. “We look forward to building on the success of the task force in developing strategies and policies that support our military bases and the men and women in uniform who proudly serve our country and state.”

As the North Dakota Military Commission, the group’s makeup and mission will remain the same. Miller also highlighted the creation of a military-friendly working group within the North Dakota National Guard, first announced by Burgum in his State of the State address in January, to support the North Dakota Military Commission in developing proposals related to health care, child care, occupational licensure and other issues affecting active duty military members, veterans and their families.