Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Jumps to $533,000

Fifth time jackpot has surpassed half-a-million

JACKSON, MISS. – Tonight’s $533,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot marks the fifth time the game’s top prize has exceeded half-a-million dollars. The drawing tonight will be the 30th drawing since it was last hit April 29 and worth $209,510. This is the fifth-largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot since the game launched April 28, 2021.

The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $905,168 was hit in the Feb. 7, 2023, drawing.

To win the jackpot for Mississippi Match 5, a player must match all five numbers.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball® drawing is up to an estimated $143 million, with an estimated cash value of $66.8 million. Additionally, the jackpot for tonight’s Lotto America® drawing is up to an estimated $2.7 million, with an estimated cash value of $1.26 million. The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions® drawing is up to an estimated $522 million, with an estimated cash value of $241.4 million.

June Games Unleashed Next Week

Beginning Tuesday, June 4, players can get their paws on the newest Mississippi Lottery scratch-off games including the $5 Lucky Dog game featuring eight canines from across the state.

Mississippi Lottery Insiders submitted more than 3,300 photos of their favorite furry friends in January. After Mississippi Lottery staffers winnowed the initial entries down to 25, the public picked the prize pooches in online balloting. The winning owners each received an extra treat of $1,000 cash.

With top prizes of $100,000 and with approximate overall odds of 1:4.03, the Lucky Dog game is destined to be a scratch-off players best friend in the dog days of summer.

Speaking of summer, try the $2 Bring the Heat with approximate overall odds of 1:4.73 and top prizes of $20,000, or players can go for Extreme Payday, the $10 game with approximate overall odds of 1:4.18 and top prizes of $200,000.

###