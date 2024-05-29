Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate Improves to 2.6%

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary April job estimates show an increase of 14,000 jobs for a total of 2,784,700 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 13,400 jobs, while the public sector increased by 600 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted April 2024 unemployment rate was 2.6 percent, which was 0.2 percentage points lower from the revised March 2024 unemployment rate of 2.8 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 2.3 percent in April 2023, which was 0.3 percentage points lower from the current unemployment rate of 2.6 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data



The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for April 2024 was 2,815,900, of which 2,742,300 were employed and 73,500 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 2.6 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,103,000, of which 3,031,500 were employed and 71,400 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.3 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,510,500, of which 3,420,300 were employed and 90,200 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.6 percent. For the month the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division, the Suburban Ring and the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area decreased by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.



Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data



The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 32,300, while the number of employed increased by 22,600, and the number of unemployed increased by 9,600. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 27,100, while the number of employed increased by 12,700, and the number of unemployed increased by 14,400. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 43,100, while the number of employed increased by 26,000 and the number of unemployed increased by 17,100. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 0.3 percentage points, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 0.5 percentage points and the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring increased by 0.4 percentage points from the previous year’s monthly rate.



Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth



Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased over the month by 14,000 jobs. The private sector increased by 13,400 jobs, while the public sector increased by 600 jobs over the month. Five private sectors had over the month gains. Job gains were registered in: Manufacturing (+200 jobs); Professional and Business Services (+5,400 jobs); Education and Health Services (+1,900 jobs); Leisure and Hospitality (+7,800 jobs) and Other Services (+900 jobs). The private sector losses were registered in: Mining, Logging & Construction (-300 jobs); Trade, Transportation & Utilities (-1,400 jobs); Information (-200 jobs); and Financial Activities (-900 jobs). Government overall increased 600 jobs over the month. The federal government decreased 200 jobs, state government increased by 300 jobs and the local government increased by 500 jobs.



During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 23,900 jobs. The private sector increased 6,900 jobs, while the public sector increased 17,000 jobs. Job increases were registered in Manufacturing (800 jobs) Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (900 jobs); Educational and Health Services (8,700 jobs); Leisure and Hospitality (1,900 jobs) and Other Services (3,800 jobs). The private sector losses were registered in Mining, Logging and Construction (-800 jobs); Information (-1,800 jobs); Financial Activities (-4,100 jobs); and Professional and Business Services (-2,500 jobs). Government overall increased by 17,000. Federal government shows an increase of 3,700 jobs. State government shows an increase of 4,800 jobs and the local government increased by 8,500 jobs.



Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations



Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.



The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).



Data reflects the 2023 annual benchmark revisions.