Condolence Letter from Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on the Landslides in Papua New Guinea, 29 May 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has written to Papua New Guinea Minister for Foreign Affairs Justin Tkatchenko to express his condolences on the landslides that struck Enga province in Papua New Guinea on 24 May 2024. In his letter, Minister Balakrishnan indicated that the Singapore Government will contribute US$50,000 through the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) to support Papua New Guinea in its relief and recovery efforts. This contribution will supplement the SRC’s pledge of S$50,000 to the Papua New Guinea Red Cross Society and serve as seed money for the public fundraising appeal by the SRC.

The text of Minister Balakrishnan’s letter is appended.

29 MAY 2024

The Honourable Justin Tkatchenko

Minister for Foreign Affairs

Independent State of Papua New Guinea

Dear Minister Tkatchenko,

I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of lives and destruction caused by the landslides in Enga province. On behalf of the Singapore Government, I convey my deepest condolences to the families of those affected.

The Singapore Government will contribute US$50,000 through the Singapore Red Cross to support Papua New Guinea in its relief and recovery efforts. Our thoughts are with the people of Papua New Guinea during this difficult time.

Yours sincerely,

DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN