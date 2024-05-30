Orland Park Personal Injury Law Firm Announces New Location

Orland Park Law Firm, Issa Law

ORLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Issa Law, LLC, a well-respected personal injury and criminal defense law firm, is thrilled to announce its relocation to a new office in Orland Park. The move represents a strategic effort to further enhance client accessibility and expand to better serve the community’s legal needs.

With the firm’s relocation to 9631 W. 153rd St., Suite 32, in Orland Park, Illinois, the new office will provide a more modern and comfortable environment for our clients while allowing our staff to continue to provide cutting-edge legal support to clients facing a wide array of challenges.

Attorney Khaled Issa, proficient in personal injury and criminal defense law, is a native Illinoisan and the sole practicing attorney and owner of Issa Law, LLC. He graduated from The John Marshall Law School, excelling in mock trial teams and earning a certificate in Trial Advocacy. With two Avvo Clients’ Choice Awards and the recipient of the Elite Lawyer designation for 2024, Attorney Issa is proud to dedicate his career to providing high-quality legal services to clients from all walks of life.

We look forward to welcoming our clients to our new location and continuing to provide the same high-level legal guidance that clients and the public have come to expect from Issa Law, LLC.

About Issa Law, LLC

Issa Law, LLC is a law firm focused on personal injury and criminal law, assisting clients in Orland Park, as well as Chicago and the southwest suburbs. Attorney Khaled Issa has earned the admiration of his peers through his tenacious approach to practicing law and the attainment of many successful case outcomes, making him among the most trusted attorneys in Illinois.

To learn more about our firm, visit https://www.issalawoffices.com/ or call 708-966-2408 to schedule a confidential consultation.

