New Online Resource Available to Help Organizations Raise Awareness of the Challenges of Cancer Survivorship

The NCSD Foundation has published a toolkit to help raise awareness of cancer survival challenges and spread the word about National Cancer Survivors Day® 2024.

FRANKLIN, TN, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of the 37th annual National Cancer Survivors Day® Celebration of Life, the NCSD Foundation has created a digital resource – the NCSD 2024 Toolkit – filled with tools to help cancer-related organizations, groups, and individuals spread the word about National Cancer Survivors Day® and raise awareness of the challenges of cancer survivorship.

In the U.S. today, there are more than 18.1 million people living with a history of cancer. This represents about 5.4% of the population.

“As many cancer survivors will tell you, the effects of cancer don’t end when treatment does. Cancer survivors face ongoing, sometimes lifelong, hardships because of their disease, including potentially devastating financial setbacks” says Foundation spokesperson Laura Shipp. “This toolkit was created to help people who are celebrating National Cancer Survivors Day® raise awareness of these challenges so we can all work together to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.”

The NCSD 2024 Toolkit contains social media templates, graphics, and printables to help organizations and individuals promote National Cancer Survivors Day® and raise awareness of the challenges cancer survivors face.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual Celebration of Life that is held in hundreds of communities nationwide, and around the world, on the first Sunday in June. It is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors. National Cancer Survivors Day® 2024 will be held on Sunday, June 2.

To access the NCSD 2024 Toolkit, and to learn more about the 37th annual National Cancer Survivors Day® Celebration of Life, visit ncsd.org.

The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation – along with NCSD 2024 national supporters Amgen, Aveo Oncology, Convatec, Coping with Cancer, Deciphera, Erasca Foundation, Hologic, Incyte, Ipsen, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Labcorp, Lantheus, and Springworks Therapeutics – is encouraging people across the globe to stand with these survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day® and bring attention to these challenges of cancer survivorship.

The NCSD Foundation urges everyone to spread the message that cancer survivorship isn’t about just being alive after cancer. It’s about living life as fully as possible.

The following is a suggested post for your social media pages:

Cancer survivorship isn’t about just being alive after cancer. It’s about living life as fully as possible. On National Cancer Survivors Day, June 2, let’s come together to #CelebrateLife and bring attention to the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face. #NCSD2024

About National Cancer Survivors Day®

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation provides free guidance, education, and support to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their communities. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship in order to better the quality of life for cancer survivors.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is a poignant, inspiring Celebration of Life led by the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. It is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors. On National Cancer Survivors Day®, thousands gather to honor cancer survivors and to show the world that life after a cancer diagnosis can be beautiful, meaningful, and triumphant.

It is a day for everyone, whether you’re a cancer survivor, a family member, friend, or medical professional. This day offers an opportunity for all people living with a history of cancer – including America’s more than 18 million cancer survivors – to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and recognize those who have supported them along the way. It is also a day to draw attention to the ongoing challenges of cancer survivorship in order to promote more resources, research, and survivor-friendly legislation to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.