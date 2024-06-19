Submit Release
The Aerospace & Defense Showcase, June 2024

Wednesday, June 26th, 2024 @1:00-4:00PM EDT

The highly anticipated Aerospace & Defense Showcase is being held on June 26th

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wednesday, June 26th, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM ET, Deep-Tech Showcase is hosting a Aerospace & Defense Showcase pitch event. 12 Federally funded and dual-use aerospace and defence startups will present their technologies in front of a panel of US Air Force Airmen, investors, prime contractors and corporations. This event allows for the relevant industry stakeholders to come together and view some of the latest technologies.

The panel brings together a mix industry and government providing holistic views and opinions on what next step startups should take. On the panel we will have representation from:

Gordon Deng of Space CAMP, Paul Garcia of the Air Force Office of Energy Assurance, Bahareh Haji-Saeed of BAE Systems, Robert Yancey of Hexcel, Samira Curtis of RawLab, Chris Diamond of Boeing, Jeff Ehret of Moog, Joe Epstein of Lockheed Martin, Gus Domel of Boost VC, Lena McDonnell of Ousiders fund, Todd Coulard of Marque Ventures, and more.

The Startup companies that will be pitching: POE Texas, Joule Case, Glimpse, Alan AI, Kind Designs, Skyryse, among others.

Asher Radensky, Managing Director of Deep-Tech Showcase, said that this is one of the most anticipated Showcase events this year due to the current need for defense tech.

Ariel Shatz, Founder of Deep Tech Showcase, noted, "we are very excited to host this event." He launched the company as an ecosystem to help US-based startups cross the innovation “Valley of Death” and to advance cutting edge technology. Some other notable initiatives from Deep-Tech Showcase include: the MoU Club, TACFI/STRATFI Accelerator, “Ask me Anything” Webinars with government and industry stakeholders, Client Webinars, and Showcases with partners.

Deep-Tech Showcase is sponsored by Eagle Point Funding.

We are happy to invite anyone who is a veteran in the industry, or is just getting started, to join.

You can register for the event here registration to attend is free and open to the public: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4017169887021/WN_giG6pXBtS3i1ZL4I2m9M0Q

