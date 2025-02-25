Macrovey to Showcase Award-Winning Warehouse Automation Solutions at ProMat 2025 in Chicago

Join Macrovey March 17-20: transforming supply chain efficiency and driving operational excellence in the retail, e-commerce, and food & beverage industries.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Macrovey , a leading innovator in supply chain technology, is set to showcase its cutting-edge warehouse automation solutions at ProMat 2025 in Chicago from March 17-20. The company invites warehouse operations managers, directors of supply chains, and chief operations officers in the retail, e-commerce, and food & beverage industries to experience firsthand the future of warehouse automation.Macrovey will be demoing their groundbreaking pick-to-light alternative, Auto-Pick; a fully autonomous order fulfillment system. Ran on Macrovey’s innovative AI-based Warehouse Control System, 6-axis robots induct items into the system which are then sorted via Autonomous Guided Vehicles with swarm technology into bins aligning with an order. Configurable to accommodate a high range of SKUs and square footage, the system can be installed in a small space while still producing high throughput and accuracy.Macrovey recently garnered significant industry recognition for their Mobile Warehouse System, including the prestigious Supply Chain Excellence Award for Warehouse Initiative of the year. Additionally, Macrovey secured an AFWERX Phase I award, which secures a pilot contract with the US Air Force, further validating its innovative approach to supply chain solutions.Incorporating Macrovey's autonomous warehouse solutions can lead to significant savings compared to traditional hard automation:• Implementation Time Savings: Autonomous solutions can be implemented in just 3 months, saving 1 month compared to the 4 months required for hard automation.• Operating Cost Savings per Year: Autonomous warehouses have an operating cost of million per year, saving $1.5 million annually compared to the $1.9 million cost for hard automation.• Recurring Cost Savings per 1,000 Picks: Autonomous solutions have a recurring cost as low as of $5.56 per 1,000 picks, saving $50.32 compared to the $55.88 cost for hard automation.At ProMat 2025, attendees will have the opportunity to explore Macrovey's suite of innovative material handling and warehouse management solutions, including:- Auto-Pick- Mobile Warehouse System- Mobile Sorting SystemThese advanced systems leverage AI, robotics, and real-time tracking to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructures.Don't miss this opportunity to witness the next evolution in warehouse automation. Book a meeting with Macrovey's experts here https://calendly.com/macrovey/meet-with-macrovey-nl to discuss how their solutions can transform your supply chain operations.

