MEDIA ADVISORY: Detroit VA opens First Outpatient Clinic in Downriver Region

New clinic will be only second VA outpatient clinic located in Wayne County

We are so thrilled to bring care closer to Veterans in the Downriver community. This is part of an effort by VA to lessen the drive times for Veterans to their VA appointments in the region.”
— Detroit VA executive director Chris Cauley.
DETROIT, MI, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, May 31, 2024, the Detroit VA Healthcare System will host a dedication ceremony for our brand-new Downriver VA Clinic. The media and public are welcome to join in this celebration.

The Downriver VA Clinic will bring care closer to Veterans living in the area and will offer a full scope primary care services and connected to our network of specialty care providers and services. Veterans currently enrolled for VA healthcare can move their care to the new clinic as the Downriver clinic aims to be a hub for all Veterans in the Downriver area. Staff will be on hand Noon-4pm prior to the ceremony to assist Veterans with enrollment and scheduling for appointments.

Please see below for further details of the event.

What: Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Downriver VA Clinic

When: Friday, May 31, 2024 – 4:00PM

Where: 1640 West Fort Street in Trenton

Contact: Bill Browning, william.browning@va.gov, 313-244-7707

You just read:

