EU Security HUB: EU to support Moldova in large-scale IT systems management

Moldova will receive EU support in the management of IT systems that contribute to strengthening internal security and the efficient management of Moldova’s borders. This was announced at the 10th operational meeting of the EU Security HUB, held on 28 May in Chisinau.

At the meeting, which brought together senior officials and security experts from the EU and Moldova, Chisinau presented the current state of its large-scale IT systems and related infrastructure, discussing expectations and challenges in the context of integration with European systems. Topics such as biometric identity management and resilience of critical IT and communication infrastructure were also addressed.

The EU ambassador explained at the meeting that the EU has established IT systems that are managed by eu-LISA, the European Union’s agency for the operational management of large-scale IT systems in the areas of freedom, security and justice.

“Thanks to the smooth functioning of the systems managed by eu-LISA, EU citizens can travel freely in all EU Member States without compromising Europe’s security,” Jānis Mažeiks said. “In the context of Moldova’s status as an EU candidate country, the European Union will provide Moldova with the necessary support, including the integration of the best IT solutions in the field of justice and home affairs.”

“If until now the Republic of Moldova was in the process of harmonising its legislation with the EU’s large-scale IT systems, we now have eu-LISA experts in our country, which on the one hand means an even closer rapprochement of our country with the EU, and on the other hand shows the trust that the European agencies have in our country’s authorities,” Moldovan Minister of Internal Affairs, Adrian Efros, said.

