Cytokine Release Syndrome Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till (2024-2034), Investigates DelveInsight

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cytokine Release Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cytokine Release Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cytokine Release Syndrome market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cytokine Release Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cytokine Release Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Cytokine Release Syndrome market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Report:

The Cytokine Release Syndrome market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In October 2023, CytoAgents commenced enrollment for a Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial evaluating CTO1681 for cytokine release syndrome (CRS) treatment in lymphoma patients undergoing CAR T-cell Therapy. The trial, conducted at multiple US locations, begins with enrollment at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. It aims to evaluate various doses of CTO1681 for efficacy, tolerability, and safety.

Presently, several companies have commenced clinical trials to explore novel treatment avenues. Major players like Incyte Corporation (Itacitinib) and Sobi Pharma (KINERET), among others, are investigating their respective candidates for the management of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) across the 7MM.

The market size of Cytokine Release Syndrome was valued at USD 4.3 Million in 2021.

Key Cytokine Release Syndrome Companies: Incyte, Kite, A Gilead Company, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Ontario Clinical Oncology Group, GlaxoSmithKline, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, SCRI Development Innovations and others

Key Cytokine Release Syndrome Therapies: Itacitinib, Anakinra & Axicabtagene Ciloleucel, Defibrotide, Anakinra, Elranatamab injection, Otelixizumab, iC9-CAR19 cells, Teclistamab and others

Cytokine Release Syndrome Overview

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) is a systemic inflammatory response that can occur as a result of certain medical treatments, particularly immunotherapies and cell-based therapies like CAR-T cell therapy. During these treatments, immune cells are activated and release large amounts of cytokines, which are signaling molecules that regulate the immune system. In CRS, this immune response becomes dysregulated, leading to an excessive release of cytokines into the bloodstream.

Cytokine Release Syndrome Market

The dynamics of the Cytokine Release Syndrome market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

“As immunotherapies become translated into the clinical setting, a balance between efficacy and toxicity management must be achieved. Tremendous efforts have been put forward to use synthetic engineering of T-cells, including SUPRA CAR T-cells, synNotch receptors, and CRISP Rediting to enhance efficacy and off-the-shelf product feasibility.”

Cytokine Release Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cytokine Release Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cytokine Release Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Cytokine Release Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Cytokine Release Syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Cytokine Release Syndrome

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cytokine Release Syndrome

Cytokine Release Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cytokine Release Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cytokine Release Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cytokine Release Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cytokine Release Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

Itacitinib: Incyte

Anakinra & Axicabtagene Ciloleucel: Kite, A Gilead Company

Defibrotide: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Anakinra: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Elranatamab injection: Ontario Clinical Oncology Group

Otelixizumab: GlaxoSmithKline

iC9-CAR19 cells: UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

Teclistamab: SCRI Development Innovations

Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of Acute cytokine release syndrome (CRS)

Increasing R&D activities

Non-competitive landscape

Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Barriers

Lack of awareness about the disease

Lack of disease understanding

Misdiagnosis of Cytokine Release Syndrome

Scope of the Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Cytokine Release Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Cytokine Release Syndrome current marketed and Cytokine Release Syndrome emerging therapies

Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Dynamics: Cytokine Release Syndrome market drivers and Cytokine Release Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Cytokine Release Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

