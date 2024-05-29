Wickedly Awesome: Coastal Home in Pawleys Island, SC Offering Hurricane-Resistant Construction Hits Market
We wanted a home that could handle anything Mother Nature throws at it, and with Bryan Maldonado's help, we created exactly that.”PAWLEYS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new beach home at 283 Berry Tree Drive has been introduced to the market. It features advanced hurricane protection and a low-maintenance design. This property represents a contemporary approach to coastal living, emphasizing durability and ease of maintenance.
Sean Hakes, who recently moved from Colorado, worked with Bryan Maldonado, a contractor from Conway, to construct this home. "After moving from Colorado, I wanted a home that wasn't just beautiful but could also withstand some of the worst hurricanes," says Hakes. "With Bryan's expertise, we created a home that meets these exacting standards."
283 Berry Tree Drive's structural integrity is enhanced through several advanced features designed to exceed standard building codes. Unlike many older homes in communities like Pawleys Island, which were built to conform to less stringent regulations, this property goes above and beyond to ensure maximum safety and durability.
Hurricane straps are essential in ensuring that homes remain intact during severe storms. These metal connectors secure the roof to the walls and the walls to the foundation, creating a continuous load path. This dramatically enhances the home’s ability to withstand high winds and reduces the likelihood of catastrophic damage.
The QuickTie™ System plays a vital role in bolstering the structural resilience of the house. This system consists of wire rope cables with threaded rod studs swaged to each end and a steel bearing plate at the top. The cables cinch the walls to their foundations, effectively resisting roof uplift and building overturning pressures, ensuring the home stays grounded during intense storms.
Applying closed-cell spray foam insulation to walls like the attic and flooring adds another layer of protection. This insulation not only waterproofs the structure but also increases its strength. Acting as a vapor barrier prevents humid air from penetrating the insulation and entering the home, maintaining a controlled indoor environment and preventing moisture damage.
The choice of Hardie Board siding further fortifies the home. Known for its resistance to windblown debris and fire, Hardie Board provides an added layer of defense against the elements. Its durability ensures the home's exterior remains intact and visually appealing even after severe weather events.
A key feature of 283 Berry Tree Drive is its hip roof design, particularly advantageous in hurricane-prone areas. Unlike gable roofs, which have only two slopes, hip roofs have four slopes, making them more aerodynamic and less susceptible to wind damage. This design choice significantly reduces the risk of roof failure during hurricanes and tropical storms.
Windows and doors at 283 Berry Tree Drive are designed to withstand extreme conditions. With a DP+55 rating, they can endure winds up to 170 mph. Additionally, they meet Missile D certification, ensuring they can resist debris impacts, such as a 9-pound 2x4 shot at 50 feet per second. This level of protection is crucial in preventing breaches that could compromise the home’s interior during a storm.
The home's foundation is built on reinforced concrete pilings, which offer superior strength to traditional wood. These pilings are less susceptible to water and humidity damage, ensuring the home remains stable even during severe flooding. Maximizing the foundation’s strength significantly minimizes the risk of home destruction due to foundation failure.
Coastal homes often require extensive maintenance due to harsh environmental conditions. However, the design of 283 Berry Tree Drive focuses on reducing these demands, allowing homeowners to enjoy their surroundings without constant repairs. The home's exterior utilizes pressure-treated wood painted and sealed to withstand the coastal elements. This choice minimizes the need for frequent maintenance and ensures long-term durability. The design also incorporates flood vents in the elevator shaft and closet, allowing water to flow through without causing damage during flooding events.
Living in a community with shared amenities can also reduce individual maintenance burdens. "One of the things we love about this home is the community pool," Hakes shares. "The HOA maintains it, so we don’t have to worry about the hassle of personal pool upkeep, especially during storms." The neighborhood also offers a community dock and a boardwalk, providing recreational opportunities without the maintenance headaches often associated with beachfront properties.
283 Berry Tree Drive illustrates a new approach in beach construction, where resilience and ease of maintenance are prioritized alongside aesthetic appeal. As climate change continues to influence weather patterns, the demand for homes that can withstand severe conditions while requiring minimal upkeep is expected to grow.
For Sean Hakes and his family, the move from Colorado to this contemporary beachfront home has highlighted the importance of durable construction. "We wanted a home that could handle anything Mother Nature throws at it, and with Bryan Maldonado's help, we created exactly that. It’s a new standard in beach living, and we couldn’t be happier."
Due to work relocation, the Hakes family has listed 283 Berry Tree Drive for sale. The home is an opportunity for prospective buyers looking for a property that combines aesthetics, durability, and minimal maintenance. Hakes emphasizes the importance of hiring a real estate agent who understands such a home's aesthetics, structural integrity, and history. "It's crucial to have someone who can appreciate the detailed craftsmanship and the thought that went into building a home like this," he notes.
