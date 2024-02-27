Wickedly Awesome: Pawleys Island Home with Award-Winning Ocean & Marsh Views On Sale for $1.79M
Discover coastal luxury: Award-winning views, resilient design, and exclusive amenities at 283 Berry Tree Drive, now for $1.79M.
Living at 283 Berry Tree Drive has been an experience of unparalleled tranquility and adventure.”PAWLEYS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A jewel of Pawleys Island, 283 Berry Tree Drive, is now on the market for $1.79M. This home is not just a residence but a celebration of coastal living at its finest, set within the prestigious Oak Lea Community. Its breathtaking views have earned it regular features on WPDE and a coveted spot on the 2024 WPDE Calendar, signifying its exceptional beauty and the unique lifestyle it offers.
The Oak Lea Community, known for its warmth and welcoming atmosphere, boasts exclusive amenities that cater to an active and serene lifestyle. Among these is direct kayak access to Pawleys Island Creek and Midway Inlet through a private community dock. This allows residents to immerse themselves in fishing, crabbing, and waterway adventures right at their doorstep, set against a backdrop of natural splendor.
Crafted with resilience and luxury in mind, the home includes structural reinforcements beyond standard requirements, ensuring peace of mind during severe weather conditions. This includes hurricane straps, quick tie cables, hurricane-rated windows, and a robust hip roof. The property is fully ADA accessible, featuring an elevator and widened doors, highlighting its inclusive design.
Spanning over 2500 heated square feet, 4000+ unheated, the layout is a testament to thoughtful architecture, with an open floor plan that includes a versatile guest room/office with a private entrance and a great room with expansive sliding glass doors that frame the stunning marsh and Atlantic Ocean vistas. The second level hosts a luxurious master suite with a spacious deck alongside two additional bedrooms, each offering its unique view, ensuring that every room captures the essence of coastal living.
Adjacent to the home is the community pool, offering easy access for a refreshing swim on a hot South Carolina day. This proximity to leisure and recreation, including pickleball, tennis, and basketball courts, alongside an overflow parking lot for guests, enhances the living experience. Despite the temporary absence of the boardwalk due to Hurricane Ian, plans for its reconstruction promise even easier access to the community dock and enhanced views.
With a reasonable HOA fee and a recent assessment for boardwalk and road improvements, which the homeowner will cover, this property represents a home and a lifestyle choice for those seeking unparalleled luxury, security, and natural beauty.
Don’t miss the chance to own this exquisite property at 283 Berry Tree Drive, where every detail caters to a life of elegance, adventure, and tranquility, set against one of the most breathtaking views on Pawleys Island.
About Oak Lea Community:
Situated in the heart of Pawleys Island, SC, the Oak Lea Community is renowned for its luxurious amenities, including a private dock, community pool, and various sports courts, all set within the stunning landscape of The Grand Strand. It offers a lifestyle marked by luxury, security, and the untouched beauty of the coast, making it a highly sought-after location for homebuyers.
