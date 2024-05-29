IgA Nephropathy Market Forecast 2032: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Pipeline, Epidemiology & Companies by DelveInsight

IgA Nephropathy Market

Novartis, HI-Bio & Vera Therapeutics presented positive data outcomes for IgA Nephropathy in ERA 2024. How it is going to impact IgA Nephropathy Market?

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "IgA Nephropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of IgA Nephropathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the IgA Nephropathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The IgA Nephropathy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted IgA Nephropathy market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current IgA Nephropathy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the IgA Nephropathy market.

Some facts of IgA Nephropathy Market Report are:

• The total IgA Nephropathy market size in the 7MM and China is approximately USD 500 million in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032).

• The total IgA Nephropathy associated prevalent cases in the 7MM and China countries was ~1.7 million in 2021.

• Some of the key companies in the IgA Nephropathy therapeutics market include Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Travere Therapeutics, Inc., Omeros Corporation, Novartis, RemeGen, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., Vera Therapeutics, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and others

• IgA Nephropathy is more common in men than women.

• The prevalence is modest in the United States (10–20% of primary glomerulonephritis), higher in some European countries (20–30%) and highest in developed countries in Asia (40–50%).

• A systematic review of biopsy-based studies spanning multiple countries suggests an overall population incidence of at least 2.5 per 100,000. Only one study in this review was from Japan, and most were from Europe and North America.

• According to the surveyed literature, this disorder is thought to follow a benign course in most cases. However, many patients are at risk for slow progression to ESRD, which develops in approximately 15% of patients by 10 years and 20% by 20 years, though these percentages depend on how the disease is defined.

Latest Developments in IgA Nephropathy Market:

• On May 25, 2024, Novartis atrasentan Phase III data show clinically meaningful proteinuria reduction further advancing company's IgA nephropathy (IgAN) portfolio. Atrasentan is an investigational potent and selective oral ETA receptor antagonist, currently in Phase III development for IgAN and early-stage development for other rare kidney diseases. The ALIGN study (NCT04573478) is a global, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trial comparing the efficacy and safety of atrasentan versus placebo in patients with IgAN at risk of progressive loss of kidney function.

• On May 24, 2024, HI-Bio Presents Positive Interim Results from Phase 2 IGNAZ Study of Felzartamab in IgA Nephropathy at 61st European Renal Association (ERA) Congress. Felzartamab is an investigational therapeutic human monoclonal antibody directed against CD38, a protein expressed on mature plasma cells. Felzartamab has been shown in clinical studies to selectively deplete CD38+ plasma cells, which may allow applications that ultimately improve clinical outcomes in a broad range of diseases driven by pathogenic antibodies.

• On May 28, 2024, Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to atacicept for the treatment of IgAN. The designation is based on an assessment of data from the Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial of atacicept for IgAN. Atacicept is an investigational recombinant fusion protein; Vera believes atacicept is positioned for best-in-class potential, targeting B cells and plasma cells to reduce autoantibodies.

IgA Nephropathy Overview

IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger's disease, is a kidney disorder characterized by the buildup of immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibodies in the kidneys. This abnormal immune response leads to inflammation and damage to the glomeruli, the filtering units of the kidneys. The exact cause of IgA nephropathy is unclear, but it is believed to involve a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental triggers, such as infections or autoimmune conditions. Patients may initially present with symptoms like blood in the urine (hematuria) or proteinuria, although some individuals may remain asymptomatic for years. Over time, IgA nephropathy can progress to chronic kidney disease and ultimately kidney failure. Treatment aims to manage symptoms, reduce inflammation, and slow disease progression through medications, blood pressure control, dietary changes, and lifestyle modifications. Close monitoring and regular follow-up with a healthcare provider are essential for managing IgA nephropathy effectively.

IgA Nephropathy Market

The IgA Nephropathy market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted IgA Nephropathy market trends by analyzing the impact of current IgA Nephropathy therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the IgA Nephropathy market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated IgA Nephropathy market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the IgA Nephropathy market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

IgA Nephropathy Epidemiology

The IgA Nephropathy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current IgA Nephropathy patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the IgA Nephropathy market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

IgA Nephropathy Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential IgA Nephropathy drugs recently launched in the IgA Nephropathy market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the IgA Nephropathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

IgA Nephropathy Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on IgA Nephropathy market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Development Activities

The IgA Nephropathy report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses IgA Nephropathy key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

IgA Nephropathy Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the IgA Nephropathy Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the IgA Nephropathy treatment markets in the upcoming years are Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Travere Therapeutics, Inc., Omeros Corporation, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., Vera Therapeutics, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and others.

IgA Nephropathy Report Key Insights

1. IgA Nephropathy Patient Population

2. IgA Nephropathy Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the IgA Nephropathy Market

4. IgA Nephropathy Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. IgA Nephropathy Market Opportunities

6. IgA Nephropathy Therapeutic Approaches

7. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Analysis

8. IgA Nephropathy Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the IgA Nephropathy Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. IgA Nephropathy Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. IgA Nephropathy Market Overview at a Glance

5. IgA Nephropathy Disease Background and Overview

6. IgA Nephropathy Patient Journey

7. IgA Nephropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. IgA Nephropathy Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. IgA Nephropathy Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of IgA Nephropathy Treatment

11. IgA Nephropathy Marketed Products

12. IgA Nephropathy Emerging Therapies

13. IgA Nephropathy Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. IgA Nephropathy Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. IgA Nephropathy Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the IgA Nephropathy Market

18. IgA Nephropathy Market Drivers

19. IgA Nephropathy Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

