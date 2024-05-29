Agro-forestry-fishery exports rise 21% in five months

VIETNAM, May 29 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam shipped an estimated US$24.14 billion worth of agro-forestry-fishery products overseas during January-May, up 21 per cent against the same time last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

The sector enjoyed a trade surplus of some $6.53 billion, a year-on-year surge of 64.5 per cent.

The export of the items posted growth, with revenues of agricultural products rising 27.7 per cent to $13.11 billion, forestry 22.7 per cent to $6.58 billion, fishery 3.6 per cent to $3.5 billion, and husbandry 5.6 per cent to $199 million.

Most of the key products saw their export value increase between 7.5 per cent and 23.6 per cent, including wood and wooden products, coffee, rice, cashew, vegetables, and shrimp.

During the period, shipments to Asia, America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania rose between 17 per cent and 39 per cent. The US, China, and Japan remaining the three largest importers.

The MARD has ordered competent authorities and enterprises to keep a close watch on the output of the staple fruits for export such as dragon fruit, longan, mango and durian, and instruct localities to adjust their production plans and bolster export.

It said it will help localities and businesses with negotiations to handle technical barriers for market expansion. — VNS