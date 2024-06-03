Pact Renewables' Technology Secures Material Supply from Seawater for Alkaline Electrolyzers and Sodium-Ion Batteries

The Integrated production of raw materials from seawater promotes the co-location of alkaline electrolyzers and sodium-ion battery plants at energy hubs

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pact Renewables is pleased to announce its breakthrough Salpro technology for addressing the key challenge of establishing reliable supply chains of raw materials for operating large alkaline electrolyzers and manufacture of sodium-ion batteries.

Dr. Aharon Arakel, the director and chief technologist of Pact Renewables, said, “Reliable long-term supply for cost effectively produced high-purity potassium hydroxide, for operating large alkaline electrolyzers and sodium chloride salt for manufacturing sodium-ion batteries, has been identified as a growing challenge for widespread market uptake of these technologies in the coming years. The challenge is, however, not limited to sourcing these minerals, but how to ensure that their long-term supply at competitive prices and qualities will match the energy industry needs. In the same context, there exists a significant synergy between green hydrogen production and storage in ion batteries, seen by the growing trend in co-locating large electrolyzer plants and ion battery manufacturing operations at clean energy hubs, and also energy for mobility projects, currently being pursued by a number of large mining companies.”

Dr. Arakel continued, “Salpro technology enables production of commercial grade minerals from a wide range of saline water streams, including seawater, through sequential or selective-sequential mineral recovery steps to achieve zero liquid discharge (ZLD) outcomes. The first Salpro technology license was granted over two decades ago to a global car and computer parts manufacturing corporation, then after, the technology was independently assessed in 2006 by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, rating it as then the best-fit ZLD technology-based brine solution in terms of its technical and operational feasibility, environmental acceptability and comparative economic grounds. Through our concentrated R&D efforts, Salpro technology has since undergone substantial process improvements and product quality optimisation to cater for emerging markets seeking zero waste salinity solutions through recovery of values to offset the treatment costs. This has involved rigorous testing programs followed by systematic techno-economic assessments integrated with life cycle costing.” said Dr. Arakel.

“With this background and drawing from the expertise we have built up through years of industry interaction and multiple technology piloting and demonstration, we saw the challenge faced by the water electrolyzer and sodium-ion battery manufacturing industries as an opportunity for plugging the current gap in raw materials supply chain.” Dr. Arakel added. He continued “I take pride in announcing that having recently achieved a significant scientific breakthrough, we are now offering our optimised Salpro technology package to parties interested in integrated production of high-purity potassium hydroxide and sodium chloride salts, alongside a suite of valuable mineral byproducts, either directly from seawater or using reject brine from seawater desalination plants.

Dr. Arakel went on to conclude, ”Access to Salpro technology is available through licensing, or contract R&D for process and product customisation for site-specific application and ownership of the generated IP, under mutual arrangements. Interested parties are welcome to contact me to receive relevant techno-economic information and discuss options for collaboration, using our technology know-how, robust process flow sheets and products market knowledge.”

About Pact Renewables

Pact Renewables is a private cleantech company and advisory service provider, and the developer/owner of a portfolio of sustainable technologies for waste reduction via product recovery, with measurable impactful outcomes. A unique mineral-based composites technology developed recently by Pact Renewables earned the Company status of "Top Innovator", which was announced at 2023 World Economic Forum, held at Davos. Pact Renewables draws from the skills of highly qualified personnel, including scientists and engineers, along with Dr. Aharon Arakel, the lead technologist, recognised as a world expert in the field of mineral products recovery from saline waste streams. The Company operates specialised in-house material testing and field demonstration facilities to cater for its RD&D projects and the needs of industries seeking integrated services for addressing waste challenges, improving their value chain, and achieving their sustainability objectives.