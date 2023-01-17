Pact Renewables, an Australian climate tech company, named cohort innovator to participate in restoring U.S. forests

Closeup of roots grown through the pot walls Native saplings, herbs and flowers grown in dPOTs

A unique planting solution using soil degradable mineral-based pots for providing the ideal microenvironment for healthy plant growth from seedling to sapling.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Pact Renewables Pty Ltd proudly announced that its’ dPOT technology has been named as one of the top innovations to provide reforestation, restoration, and conservation solutions to the US Forestry Service, as a part of the 1 Trillion Trees campaign. Pact Renewables, along with only nine other companies offering innovative forestation solutions, were selected for this prestigious program through UpLink – the open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum which aims to unlock an entrepreneur revolution to support positive systemic change for both people and the planet. Uplink’s stated mission is to create bridges within the innovation ecosystem.

The U.S. Trillion Trees Challenge calls for innovative enterprises to help contribute to the conservation and restoration of forests in the United States of America. Healthy forests are instrumental in slowing climate change and the loss of biodiversity, advancing social equity, and sequestering greenhouse gas emissions. They also provide habitats for wildlife and a clean and abundant supply of water for people, as well as improving air quality and regulating temperatures in cities.

“This achievement is a testament to Pact Renewables’ focus on, and commitment to the development and optimisation of its sustainable technologies, through rigorous testing programs including integrated full life cycle and techno-economic assessments. Combined with our zero-waste discharge approach, this enables us to deliver fit-for-purpose solutions for a range of industries,” said Pact Renewables’ Director and Chief Technologist, Dr. Aharon Arakel.

“Deforestation is a major area of global concern for combating the adverse impacts of climate change on the wellbeing and livelihoods of many communities, wildlife and ecosystems. In this context, the naturetech industry is currently evolving at a very rapid rate, so it is important that we stay a step ahead in new technology developments to provide a sustainable planting solution for forestation. Dr Arakel went on to say “drawing from our in-house expertise and proprietary dPOT technology, we are able to formulate a variety of mineral-based feedstock materials for the manufacture of soil-degradable, plastic-free planting pots. The minerals can be sourced from widely available near surface occurrences and/or from reject brines of seawater desalination plants, and can be mixed with locally available crop residues to manufacture fit-for-purpose propagation pots. When placed in soil at shallow depths, these pots become degradable through a combination of root penetration and physical-chemical processes."

Dr Arakel continued, “A key economic advantage of Pact Renewables’ plastic-free pots relates to the ease of on-site mass manufacturing using conventional equipment at scale. Other notable advantages of our grow-through planting pots relate to their high water-retention capacity and the provision of a microenvironment for healthy and uninterrupted plant growth from seedling to sapling stage, with minimal transplanting loss. These unique attributes make the pots highly suitable and functional for any scale and density plantation, independent or side-by-side with native plant species. Additionally, Pact Renewables’ dPOT technology provides soil degradable shields for the protection of saplings, which are the most vulnerable to wildfires in large plantations. Also, apart from large-scale forestation, the planting pots are ideal for sustainable farming in arid environments commonly characterised by nutrient deficiency and water-stressed soils, as well as for reforestation and greening of degraded urban, peri-urban and mined areas. Pact Renewable’s dPOT technology thus promotes communal self-sufficiency, skill-based development, job creation opportunities, and prosperity.”

“This achievement was made possible by our dedicated delivery team”, Dr Arakel said. He added “I take pride in working with each individual team member, to create innovative technologies for many industries seeking sustainable planting solutions.”

“We are delighted to be collaborating with other cohort top innovators to provide the US Forestry Service with tailored forestation solutions to support their transformation efforts across the USA, by driving continuous innovation to remain ahead of climate-change related impacts” concluded Dr Arakel.

About Pact Renewables

Pact Renewables is a private cleantech company and proprietary owner of a portfolio of sustainable technologies for waste reduction via product recovery, with measurable impactful outcomes. The Company draws from the skills of highly qualified personnel, including scientists, engineers, and ecologists, along with Dr. Aharon Arakel, the lead technology developer and a recognised world expert in the field of product recovery from saline waste streams. Additionally, the Company operates specialised in-house material testing and field demonstration facilities to cater for its RD&D projects and the needs of industries seeking integrated services for addressing waste challenges, improving their value chain, and achieving their sustainability objectives.