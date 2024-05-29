Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Outlook Report

Hidradenitis Suppurativa companies are Inflarx, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, UCB Biopharma, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report:

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

Among the 7MM, the market size of Hidradenitis Suppurativa was observed to be the highest in the United States, i.e. approximately USD 900 million in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2024–2034).

HUMIRA was completely dominating the market for hidradenitis suppurativa in the US until 2023. However, recently in October 2023, the US FDA approved COSENTYX to treat moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) in adults. COSENTYX is the only FDA-approved fully human biologic that directly inhibits interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a cytokine believed to be involved in the inflammation of Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

AMJEVITA was the first biosimilar to Humira approved by the US FDA in 2016, but all of the adalimumab biosimilars had reached settlement agreements with AbbVie that kept the biosimilars off the US market until 2023. In January 2023, Amgen launched AMJEVITA in the US market, which led to the erosion of HUMIRA sales in the US. In Europe, HUMIRA biosimilars entered earlier than the US; in October 2018, Novartis and Amgen launched the first biosimilar of HUMIRA in the EU. Hence, the drug sales value decline is expected to be much faster in future years.

The potential emerging treatment option may open new doors for hidradenitis suppurativa patients who may not respond to currently available therapeutics. The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market is entering an unprecedented era of rapid growth, with a surge in pipeline therapeutics. The Hidradenitis suppurativa market has a diverse pipeline targeting Interleukins (i.e., IL-17, IL-36), anti-TNF, JAKi, and PDE4 inhibitors.

Dual and tri-specific agents are present in the emerging pipeline, such as BIMZELX, Sonelokimab, Izokibep, and others which could improve patient outcomes.

Current hidradenitis suppurativa clinical research still suffers from severe shortcomings like, the lack of a uniform outcome measurement since most studies use a type of global physician assessment as the primary outcome measurement

Access to dermatologists and biologic treatments among commercially and federally insured patients is still low overall, and disparities in hidradenitis suppurativa care exist between insurance types

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends, and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals, Oxford BioMedica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Takeda, Amgen, Novartis, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Calithera Biosciences, Inc, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, SCRI Development Innovations, LLC, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapies: HUMIRA, COSENTYX (secukinumab), BIMZELX (bimekizumab), Eltrekibart (LY3041658), and others

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market dynamics.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Overview

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), also known as acne inversa, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by recurrent and painful nodules, abscesses, and tunnels (sinus tracts) that develop in areas where skin rubs together, such as the armpits, groin, buttocks, and under the breasts.

The exact cause of HS is not fully understood, but it is believed to involve a combination of genetic, immune system, and environmental factors. Risk factors for HS include obesity, smoking, family history of the condition, and hormonal changes.

HS typically begins after puberty and can persist for years, with periods of flare-ups and remission. The severity of the condition varies widely among individuals, ranging from mild, localized lesions to severe, widespread involvement that can significantly impact quality of life.

The symptoms of HS can be physically and emotionally distressing, leading to pain, discomfort, and embarrassment. In addition to the physical symptoms, individuals with HS may experience psychological effects such as depression, anxiety, and social isolation.

Treatment for HS aims to reduce symptoms, prevent flare-ups, and improve quality of life. This may include a combination of lifestyle modifications, such as weight loss and smoking cessation, as well as medical interventions. Medical treatments for HS may include topical and oral antibiotics, anti-inflammatory medications, corticosteroid injections, biologic therapies, and surgical procedures to drain abscesses or remove affected skin.

Managing HS requires a multidisciplinary approach involving dermatologists, primary care physicians, and sometimes surgeons or other specialists. Support groups and patient advocacy organizations can also provide valuable resources and emotional support for individuals living with HS.

While HS can be a challenging and chronic condition to manage, advancements in understanding and treatment have improved outcomes for many patients. Early diagnosis and intervention, along with ongoing management, can help individuals with HS lead more comfortable and fulfilling lives.



Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Prevalent Cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hidradenitis Suppurativa market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Key Companies

Inflarx, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, UCB Biopharma, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Chemocentryx, Priovant Therapeutics, Pfizer, Anaptysbio, Abbvie, Acelyrin, Aclaris Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Moonlake Immunotherapeutics, Aristea Therapeutics, and others.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapies

HUMIRA, COSENTYX (secukinumab), BIMZELX (bimekizumab), Eltrekibart (LY3041658), and others.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Outlook

The primary medical approach for treating mild cases involves the use of antibacterial cleansers and topical antibiotics. During acute flare-ups, intralesional corticosteroids and minor surgical procedures may be employed. Oral therapies for mild to moderate hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) include extended courses of broad-spectrum antibiotics and systemic retinoids. Currently, the market is predominantly influenced by off-label treatments and HUMIRA, which remains the sole approved therapy for HS thus far.

In the US market, AbbVie maintains dominance until 2023, despite the expiration of its composition-of-matter patent for HUMIRA in December 2016. AbbVie possesses stronger patents surrounding HUMIRA in the US compared to Europe, providing multiple layers of protection for the biologic's exclusivity. Conversely, in Europe, the market landscape for HUMIRA has been affected by the entry of biosimilars—Amgevita, Imraldi, Hyrimoz, and Hulio—since October 2018, leading to a decline in HUMIRA's market share. Although Amgevita was launched in the US in January 2023 as the first HUMIRA biosimilar, it was not approved for HS treatment due to a 10-year exclusivity period in the US.

AbbVie could potentially extend exclusivity periods under the Orphan Drug Act (ODA) by seeking distinct, staggered market approvals for specific subsets of HS-affected patients. HUMIRA received orphan drug classification from the FDA for treating moderate-to-severe HS on May 13, 2015. This classification could grant AbbVie extended orphan exclusivity periods by segmenting the patient population into two groups: the general population and patients aged 12 and older. The orphan drug monopoly granted to AbbVie for HS is valid for patients aged 12 and older from October 16, 2018, to October 16, 2025, and for the general population from September 9, 2015, to September 9, 2022.

Major players such as Novartis, UCB Biopharma, ACELYRIN, AbbVie, Incyte Corporation, Moonlake Therapeutics, and others are assessing their lead candidates at various stages of clinical development.

Scope of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies: Inflarx, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, UCB Biopharma, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Chemocentryx, Priovant Therapeutics, Pfizer, Anaptysbio, Abbvie, Acelyrin, Aclaris Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Moonlake Immunotherapeutics, Aristea Therapeutics, and others

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapies: HUMIRA, COSENTYX (secukinumab), BIMZELX (bimekizumab), Eltrekibart (LY3041658), and others

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapeutic Assessment: Hidradenitis Suppurativa current marketed and Hidradenitis Suppurativa emerging therapies

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Dynamics: Hidradenitis Suppurativa market drivers and Hidradenitis Suppurativa market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

3. SWOT analysis of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

4. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Disease Background and Overview

7. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

9. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Unmet Needs

11. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Emerging Therapies

12. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Drivers

16. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Barriers

17. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Appendix

18. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

