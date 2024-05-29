Westbound Interstate 10 to close between US 60 and Interstate 17 (May 31- June 3)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect delays as westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between US 60 and Interstate 17 from 10 p.m. Friday, May 31, to 4 a.m. Monday, June 3, for bridge work. At the same time, the ramps from westbound US 60 to westbound I-10, and the southbound State Route 143 ramp to westbound I-10 will also be closed.

In addition, northbound SR 143 will be closed between Broadway Road and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday, May 31, to 4 a.m. Monday, June 3, for pavement work.

The following ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, to 4 a.m. Monday, June 3:

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Baseline and Broadway roads and 40th and 32nd streets

The westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue

The northbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive

Detour: Use eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10.

Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the work zone by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Airport Access: Motorists traveling to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from the East Valley should use northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance. Motorists traveling on southbound I-17 should use westbound I-10 to access the airport entrance at Buckeye Road.

Please note: The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use designated detours when there are closures on state highways. Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project's free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.