5G Core Network Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

5G Core Network Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $6.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “5G Core Network Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the 5g core network market size is predicted to reach $6.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%.

The growth in the 5g core network market is due to Increasing adoption of 5G services. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest 5g core network market share. Major players in the 5g core network market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation.

5G Core Network Market Segments

By Components: Solutions, Services

By Deployment Model: Cloud, On-Premises

By Application: Smart Energy, Industrial Manufacturing, Smart Medical, Media Entertainment, Smart Transportation

By End User: Telecom Operators, Enterprises

By Geography: The global 5g core network market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The 5G core Network refers to the central part of a 5th generation (5G) cellular network architecture responsible for managing and orchestrating network functions and services. It serves as the backbone of the 5G network, enabling advanced capabilities such as ultra-low latency, high-speed data transmission, massive connectivity, and network slicing.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. 5G Core Network Market Characteristics

3. 5G Core Network Market Trends And Strategies

4. 5G Core Network Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. 5G Core Network Market Size And Growth

……

27. 5G Core Network Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. 5G Core Network Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

