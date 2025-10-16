Gum Confectionery Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Gum Confectionery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Gum Confectionery Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the gum confectionery market has seen a consistent increase in the past few years. It's projected to rise from $32.15 billion in 2024 to $33.72 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth during the historic period can be credited to elements such as flavor innovation, marketing strategies, improvements in packaging, brand loyalty, as well as sugar-free and functional varieties.

The size of the gum confectionery market is projected to experience significant expansion over the next few years, reaching a value of ""$42.33 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This expected increase during the forecast period is due to factors such as health-aware consumers, sensory experiences, globalization and cultural integration, sustainable measures, and innovative ingredients. The major predicted trends for this period involve ingredients with health benefits, a decrease in sugar content and usage of natural sweeteners, unconventional and unique flavors, interactive and appealing packaging, and packaging that promotes sustainability and is environmentally friendly.

Download a free sample of the gum confectionery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9564&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Gum Confectionery Market?

The escalation of urbanization is projected to stimulate the expansion of the gum confectionery market in the future. Urbanization is the phenomenon where a vast multitude of people establish a permanent residence in comparatively condensed areas, thus creating cities. These urban territories with increased population density offer a substantial consumer group for confectionery items, including gum. The convenience and availability presented by urban settings make acquiring sweet commodities easier, thereby amplifying demand. For example, as per the data from the World Bank in October 2022, an international financial organization based in the US, nearly 4.4 billion individuals, equalling 56% of the global population, are current city dwellers. By 2050, it is anticipated that roughly 7 in every 10 people will inhabit cities, escalating the urban populace to over double its current scale. Consequently, the uptrend in urbanization fuels the expansion of the gum confectionery market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Gum Confectionery Market?

Major players in the Gum Confectionery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Perfetti Van Melle Pvt. Ltd.

• Mars Incorporated

• Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd.

• Mondelez International Inc.

• Grenades Gum LLC

• Cloetta AB

• The Hershey Company

• Ferrero International S A

• Gumlink Confectionery Company A S

• Haribo GmbH & Co KG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Gum Confectionery Sector?

Product innovation is emerging as an essential trend in the gum confectionery arenas. Firms in this market are prioritizing the creation of innovative products to consolidate their market presence. For instance, a Netherlands company, Perfetti Van Melle, in the business of manufacturing and distributing sweets and chewing gums, in December 2022, introduced Mentos Citrus Vitamin Gum. This product distinctively carries no sugar, provides 25% of the suggested daily intake of B6, C, and B12 vitamins, and features a liquid-filled core for sustained freshness. Its blend of intense citrus flavors guarantees a repeated sensational experience with each chew.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Gum Confectionery Market Segments

The gum confectionerymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sugared Gum, Sugar-Free Gum

2) By Form: Sticks Or Tabs, Pellets Or Pillows, Liquid Filled Gum, Other Forms

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket Or Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Sugared Gum: Chewing Gum, Bubble Gum, Fruit-Flavored Gum

2) By Sugar-Free Gum: Chewing Gum, Mint-Flavored Gum, Functional Gum

View the full gum confectionery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gum-confectionery-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Gum Confectionery Market Landscape?

The Gum Confectionery Global Market Report 2025 identifies Asia-Pacific to be the leading market region in 2024. It is projected to maintain this status throughout 2025. The report covers a broad spectrum of geographical regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Gum Confectionery Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Specialty Foods Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-foods-global-market-report

Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flavoring-syrup-and-concentrate-global-market-report

Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-industry-pumps-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.