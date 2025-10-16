Guar Gum Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Guar Gum Market Be By 2025?

In the last few years, the guar gum market's dimensions have significantly increased. The market size is projected to rise from $1.29 billion in 2024 to $1.37 billion in 2025, pacing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Factors that spurred growth in the historical period include advancements in production and processing, agricultural applications, utilization in cosmetics and personal care items, contribution to the textile and paper industry, and incorporation into pharmaceutical formulations.

The size of the guar gum market is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to ""$1.77 billion by 2029"" at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The predicted growth in the designated period can be credited to the rising demand for gluten-free products, growth in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, heightened need for natural emulsifiers, unceasing requirements in the oil and gas industries, and exploration into biomedical applications. Key trends forecasted for this period encompass innovation in the manufacturing of guar gum, commitment to sustainable farming methods, an uptick in usage in pharmaceutical compounds, product advancements, and strategic partnerships.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Guar Gum Market Landscape?

The global escalation of oil and gas prospecting and manufacturing activities is anticipated to spur the development of the guar gum market. These activities pertain to the procedures engaged in the pursuit, extraction, and subsequent transportation of crude oil and natural gas reserves from the planet's crust. In the oil and gas sectors, guar gum is utilized in hydraulic fracturing to enhance the viscosity of the fracturing liquids. For example, as per the data released by the US Energy Information Administration in January 2023, The United States is expected to reach an average daily output of crude oil of 12.4 million barrels by 2023 and further rise to 12.8 million barrels by 2024. Therefore, the extension of activities pertaining to oil and gas exploration and production will catalyze the guar gum market. <h2 class=reporthtag>Guar Gum Market Catalyst: Growth Fueled by Increasing Demand Due to Rising Preference for Organic Products</h2>

Who Are The Top Players In The Guar Gum Market?

Major players in the Guar Gum Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd.

• Vikas WSP Ltd.

• Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd.

• Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd.

• India Glycols Ltd.

• Rama Gum Industries Ltd.

• AEP Colloids Inc.

• Shree India Sino Gums Pvt Ltd.

• Cargill Incorporated

• Ashland Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Guar Gum Market?

Significant players in the guar gum marketplace are concentrating their efforts on inventing guar-based polymers for the cosmetic industry to elevate product efficacy, boost formulation stability, and offer organic substitutes to synthetic components. These guar-based polymers are eco-friendly, naturally occurring materials sourced from guar gum and are utilized in beauty and personal care product formulations. The guar beans required for the creation of these polymers are procured through Solvay’s Sustainable Guar Initiative (SGI). For instance, in March 2022, Solvay SA, a company originating from Belgium, introduced Jaguar NAT SGI and Jaguar Excel, both biodegradable guar-based polymers. Jaguar NAT SGI ranks as a readily biodegradable thickening polymer with an A rating according to the Beauty Biodeg Score. Jaguar Excel, on the other hand, is an inherently ultimately biodegradable conditioning polymer with a B rating. These ratings follow the OECD guidelines, confirming that these polymers adhere to stringent environmental safety standards.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Guar Gum Market

The guar gummarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

2) By Function: Stabilizer, Emulsifier, Thickening, Gelling Agent, Binder, Friction Reducer

3) By End Use Industry: Food and Beverages, Fracking, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Food Grade: Thickening Agent, Stabilizer, Emulsifier, Gelling Agent

2) By Industrial Grade: Oil And Gas Drilling, Textile Industry, Paper Manufacturing, Cosmetic Formulations

3) By Pharmaceutical Grade: Excipients, Binders, Disintegrants, Coatings

Guar Gum Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the pack in the global guar gum market. The forecasted growth status for this region is also included in the report. The global market report for guar gum in 2025 encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

