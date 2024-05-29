Australian educational institutions explore opportunities in the Philippines

Twenty-one Australian educational institutions have delved into transnational education (TNE) opportunities in the Philippines. The group was on a business mission led by Austrade CEO, Xavier Simonet, from 13–16 May 2024.

Universities, vocational education and training providers and the Australia Philippines Business Council made up the delegation. A state representative from Trade and Investment Queensland was also part of the delegation.

Under the Australian Government’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040, education and skills is one of 10 priority sectors for collaboration with Southeast Asia.

The business mission to the Philippines was the second under the Australia Southeast Asia Business Exchange program. The program aims to drive two-way trade and investment and collaboration between Australia and Southeast Asia.

TNE refers to the delivery of education offshore through partnerships, foreign campuses, or online or hybrid delivery.

Australia is one of the pioneers of modern-day TNE, with a history of distance learning that dates back to 1911.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were more than 116,000 international students enrolled in Australian higher education programs offshore. At the same time, 60 Australian training providers were delivering vocational programs to over 26,000 students enrolled offshore in 37 known locations.

The capacity of Australian TNE providers significantly improved throughout the pandemic as they adapted to the challenges of delivering high-quality education experiences to students enrolled offshore.