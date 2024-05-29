‘Like family’: How Woodhouse Adventure Park benefits from its diverse workforce

Woodhouse is fully supportive of staff who are neurodivergent or live with a physical disability.

Reflecting customers and community

Some 18% of Australians (or 4.4 million people) have a disability. (Source: Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, ‘People with Disability in Australia’ web report, last updated 5 July 2022.) So, any tourism business with a diverse workforce better reflects the diverse community it serves.

‘Kids coming through our doors with ASD and ADHD relate so much better to our staff who are living with neurodiversity,’ says Tite. Working with neurodivergent colleagues can teach neurotypical staff extra personal skills and different approaches to thinking.

The Woodhouse team is inclusive in other ways. Some staff identify as LGBTQIA+ and staff range in age from 15 to 75 years. ‘We are proud to mirror the diversity of visitors and guests we welcome,’ says Smith.

Tips for workplace adjustments

Many potential employers worry they won’t be able to properly accommodate staff members living with disability or neurodiversity. Smith and Tite have some handy tips.

Let staff know that you’re open to hearing their opinions. They will let you know the workplace adjustments they need.

Have regular training, and support staff with extra training where needed. It takes more time but means more competent staff and a better customer experience.

Roster new staff with an experienced colleague, to mentor them until they’re comfortable working alone.

If someone prefers a structured to a flexible environment, consider them for tasks with non-negotiable rules. This might be something like policies around safety.

Don’t sweat the small stuff. At Woodhouse, some staff with sensory issues don’t like how uniforms rustle or feel against their skin. The park’s choice and flexibility of uniform garments helps with this. Provided staff look neat and tidy, they can make minor alterations.

‘It’s made me a better communicator’

Smith says she once might have been slightly apprehensive about communicating with a colleague with a hearing impairment. ‘However, I find Matt one of the easiest people to have a great conversation with.’

She says only minor adjustments help effective communication. These include facing Matt and speaking clearly when talking. He also places the two-way radio Woodhouse activity facilitators use a little higher on his body.

Neurodivergent staff members will sometimes ask Smith to present information in a certain way. ‘We’ve all learned to tailor the way we deliver information,’ she says. ‘Working with Matt has taught me to be more present in a conversation.’

Working with people with disability has, Smith thinks, made her a better communicator.

Building confidence

Smith and Tite say they’ve loved seeing colleagues grow in confidence in their Woodhouse roles.

‘Even as a not-for-profit organisation, we need to be financially viable,’ says Smith. ‘Our staff do need to deliver a great experience for our visitors and guests. But by listening and adapting to all our staff’s needs, we have a happy and loyal workforce. This gives our customers and the business continuity.’

Unlocking talent for Australia’s visitor economy

Building a secure and resilient workforce is a priority of THRIVE 2030, Australia’s national strategy for the visitor economy.

People with disability have a valuable contribution to make to your tourism business.

The Australian Government offers free resources to help employers find staff for under-represented groups including people with disability.

JobAccess provides free and expert support to help remove barriers to employing people with disability. It coordinates and funds workplace adjustments, support and training to get your workplace ready and help an employee with disability work more productively or safely. Not all employees with disability will require adjustments, but if they do, JobAccess can help manage the process from start to finish, including arranging a free workplace assessment.

With a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences, the JobAccess team offers expertise across a range of specialist fields including:

disability and mental health

training and recruitment

workplace adjustments

occupational therapy.

Most importantly, they are passionate about what they do, and want to help more Australian employers reap the rewards of an inclusive workplace.