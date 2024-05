AI 2030 Chicago AI Week: 25+ Sessions on Responsible AI and GenAI, Positioning Chicago as the Future AI Hub

AI 2030 2024 Chicago AI Week AI 2030 Logo Chicago AI Conference Speakers

Introduction of Women in AI Leadership Award and Responsible AI Pledge

Chicago AI Week is a pivotal part of a global movement led by visionary thinkers to reshape the AI landscape. With a dynamic innovative ecosystem, Chicago is quickly becoming an influential AI hub.” — Xiaochen Zhang, Chief Responsible AI Officer, AI 2030

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed virtually every aspect of our daily lives. As the world seeks to embrace this revolutionary technology, important questions arise: How can we ensure AI is used responsibly and ethically? How can we manage the overwhelming flow of information it generates? The answers begin at Chicago AI Week , happening from June 25 to 27 (June 25, Industry Day; June 26, Impact Day; June 27, Innovation Day). Known as a premier event for exploring responsible AI, this year’s conference is set to engage attendees with profound insights and distinguished speakers."Chicago AI Week is a pivotal part of a global movement led by visionary thinkers to reshape the AI landscape, “said Xiaochen Zhang, the event’s producer and the Executive Director and Chief Responsible AI Officer at AI 2030 . ” With a dynamic mix of top-tier academic institutions, government research bodies, and an innovative ecosystem, Chicago is quickly becoming an influential AI hub, bolstered by its status as a major financial center.”The Chicago AI Week advisory committee co-chair, 1871’s CEO Betsy Ziegler says, "We are thrilled to inaugurate the AI 2030 Hub-Chicago alongside AI 2030 during Chicago AI Week, further cementing Chicago's position as a hub for technological innovation. 1871 is excited to invite AI leaders from across the globe to join us on this transformative journey.""The implementation of Al Solutions has the potential to streamline essential city services. From public safety to urban planning, we can utilize Al to identify patterns and make our city a better place. Chicago AI Week brings those at the forefront of artificial intelligence to our city, further cementing our reputation as a hub for tech and AI in the Midwest." - Alderman Gilbert Villegas, Chairman of the Committee on Economic, Capital, and Technology Development, City of ChicagoSince 2023, it has become clear that corporate leaders cannot merely observe but must actively engage with today's AI-driven environment. This requires solid strategies, cutting-edge technologies, and effective partnerships to harness the potential of generative AI and maintain a competitive edge. Chicago AI Week provides these leaders with invaluable insights and strategies from peers and leading experts across various fields. Featured tracks at the event include The GenAI Revolution, Responsible AI Deep Dive, and AI Entrepreneurship and Investing. The featured speakers includes:Agus Sudjianto, former EVP, Head of Corporate Model Risk, Wells FargoAlex Castrounis, Founder & CEO, Why of AIAnastasia "Tracy" Raissis, Founder and CEO Achillia Group, LLCArjun Ravi Kannan, Director, Data Science Research at Discover Financial ServicesAsad Hussain, Senior Director, EY-ParthenonAmit Patel, Partner, Plug and Play VenturesAmy Guterman, Senior Director of Innovation, Philanthropy Salesforce AcceleratorAndrew Czupek, Senior Vice President | Digital Assets and Financial Markets, North America, Northern TrustBharat Sunkari, Founder & CEO, TekAnalyticsBoaz Ashkenazy, CEO, Simply AugmentedCathy R Cobey, Global Responsible AI Co-Lead, Ernst & Young LLPChad Thompson, Chief People Officer, LanzaTechChike Aguh, Senior Advisor, The Project on Workforce at HarvardDiya Wynn, Responsible AI Lead, AWSDenise Turley, Vice President, Corporate Systems, U.S. Chamber of CommerceEthan Bueno de Mesquita, Dean and Sydney Stein Professor, University of ChicagoGiorgio Natili, Firefox’s head of engineering, MozillaJacob Hample, Head of U.S. Government Affairs, Filecoin FoundationJessica Yeats, Principal Data Scientist, NVIDIAJimmy Yang, Chief Risk Analytics and Infrastructure Officer, CIBCLinda Jingfang Cai, former VP Talent Development, LinkedinLoren Bushkar, Innovation Policy, Federal Reserve BoardKevin Tupper, Principal Solution Architect AI Evangelist, MicrosoftMargaret Riley, Senior Vice President, Federal Reserve Financial ServicesMeghna Sinha, Vice President AI Center, VerizonNate Savona, Partner, Oliver WymanNick Pagliuca, VP, Liquid AINoelle Russell, Chief AI Officer, AI Leadership InstituteSalah Goss, Senior Vice President, MastercardShanthi Gudavalli, Senior Executive Director, JP Morgan ChaseSunayna Tuteja, Chief Innovation Officer for the Federal Reserve SystemSuraj Rajdev, Head of Data, Measurement, & Analytics - Home & Consumer Services, GoogleTsi-tsi-ki Félix, Award-Winning Journalist | TEDx Speaker | National TV HostVarun Nakra, Vice President, Deutsche Bank25 AI startup founders, 12 investor judges and many moreExpanding to two days, the 2024 edition of Chicago AI Week will cover a wider range of industries beyond financial services , diving into responsible AI frameworks and best practices. Building on the success of the 2023 Chicago AI Conference, which attracted over 180 attendees from around the world, this year’s event will feature over 20 sessions, 90+ speakers, and include new workshops and hands-on training opportunities. Additionally, the inaugural AI 2030 Women in AI Leadership Award will be introduced, to celebrate exceptional leadership by women in the field. Through the Responsible AI Pledge initiative, we will facilitate businesses across the globe in their technology journey, empowering them to become leaders in responsible AI.Another highlight of the event - the Responsible AI Deep Dive sessions will address topics such as ethical AI implementation, fairness, transparency, and the future of work. Business leaders will discover how to align their AI strategies with responsible practices to meet regulatory standards and societal expectations. Attendees will leave with actionable strategies for implementing responsible AI, optimizing their generative AI initiatives, and building robust AI ecosystems.Event DetailsJune 25-26, 20241871 Innovation Hub, Chicago, ILRegistration: Secure your spot at www.chicagoaiweek.com . Use promo code AI30 for a 30% discount, valid through June 1st, 2024.For sponsorship opportunities, media inquiries, or additional information, please contact: info@fintech4good.coAbout AI 2030AI2030 ( www.ai2030.org ) is a member-based initiative dedicated to harnessing the transformative power of AI for the betterment of humanity while mitigating its potential negative impacts. With a focus on Responsible AI, AI for All, and AI for Good, our goal is to close awareness, talent, and resource gaps, promoting responsible AI adoption across various sectors. 