AI 2030 Chicago AI Week: 25+ Sessions on Responsible AI and GenAI, Positioning Chicago as the Future AI Hub
Introduction of Women in AI Leadership Award and Responsible AI Pledge
Chicago AI Week is a pivotal part of a global movement led by visionary thinkers to reshape the AI landscape. With a dynamic innovative ecosystem, Chicago is quickly becoming an influential AI hub.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed virtually every aspect of our daily lives. As the world seeks to embrace this revolutionary technology, important questions arise: How can we ensure AI is used responsibly and ethically? How can we manage the overwhelming flow of information it generates? The answers begin at Chicago AI Week, happening from June 25 to 27 (June 25, Industry Day; June 26, Impact Day; June 27, Innovation Day). Known as a premier event for exploring responsible AI, this year’s conference is set to engage attendees with profound insights and distinguished speakers.
"Chicago AI Week is a pivotal part of a global movement led by visionary thinkers to reshape the AI landscape, “said Xiaochen Zhang, the event’s producer and the Executive Director and Chief Responsible AI Officer at AI 2030. ” With a dynamic mix of top-tier academic institutions, government research bodies, and an innovative ecosystem, Chicago is quickly becoming an influential AI hub, bolstered by its status as a major financial center.”
The Chicago AI Week advisory committee co-chair, 1871’s CEO Betsy Ziegler says, "We are thrilled to inaugurate the AI 2030 Hub-Chicago alongside AI 2030 during Chicago AI Week, further cementing Chicago's position as a hub for technological innovation. 1871 is excited to invite AI leaders from across the globe to join us on this transformative journey."
"The implementation of Al Solutions has the potential to streamline essential city services. From public safety to urban planning, we can utilize Al to identify patterns and make our city a better place. Chicago AI Week brings those at the forefront of artificial intelligence to our city, further cementing our reputation as a hub for tech and AI in the Midwest." - Alderman Gilbert Villegas, Chairman of the Committee on Economic, Capital, and Technology Development, City of Chicago
Since 2023, it has become clear that corporate leaders cannot merely observe but must actively engage with today's AI-driven environment. This requires solid strategies, cutting-edge technologies, and effective partnerships to harness the potential of generative AI and maintain a competitive edge. Chicago AI Week provides these leaders with invaluable insights and strategies from peers and leading experts across various fields. Featured tracks at the event include The GenAI Revolution, Responsible AI Deep Dive, and AI Entrepreneurship and Investing. The featured speakers includes:
Agus Sudjianto, former EVP, Head of Corporate Model Risk, Wells Fargo
Alex Castrounis, Founder & CEO, Why of AI
Anastasia "Tracy" Raissis, Founder and CEO Achillia Group, LLC
Arjun Ravi Kannan, Director, Data Science Research at Discover Financial Services
Asad Hussain, Senior Director, EY-Parthenon
Amit Patel, Partner, Plug and Play Ventures
Amy Guterman, Senior Director of Innovation, Philanthropy Salesforce Accelerator
Andrew Czupek, Senior Vice President | Digital Assets and Financial Markets, North America, Northern Trust
Bharat Sunkari, Founder & CEO, TekAnalytics
Boaz Ashkenazy, CEO, Simply Augmented
Cathy R Cobey, Global Responsible AI Co-Lead, Ernst & Young LLP
Chad Thompson, Chief People Officer, LanzaTech
Chike Aguh, Senior Advisor, The Project on Workforce at Harvard
Diya Wynn, Responsible AI Lead, AWS
Denise Turley, Vice President, Corporate Systems, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Ethan Bueno de Mesquita, Dean and Sydney Stein Professor, University of Chicago
Giorgio Natili, Firefox’s head of engineering, Mozilla
Jacob Hample, Head of U.S. Government Affairs, Filecoin Foundation
Jessica Yeats, Principal Data Scientist, NVIDIA
Jimmy Yang, Chief Risk Analytics and Infrastructure Officer, CIBC
Linda Jingfang Cai, former VP Talent Development, Linkedin
Loren Bushkar, Innovation Policy, Federal Reserve Board
Kevin Tupper, Principal Solution Architect AI Evangelist, Microsoft
Margaret Riley, Senior Vice President, Federal Reserve Financial Services
Meghna Sinha, Vice President AI Center, Verizon
Nate Savona, Partner, Oliver Wyman
Nick Pagliuca, VP, Liquid AI
Noelle Russell, Chief AI Officer, AI Leadership Institute
Salah Goss, Senior Vice President, Mastercard
Shanthi Gudavalli, Senior Executive Director, JP Morgan Chase
Sunayna Tuteja, Chief Innovation Officer for the Federal Reserve System
Suraj Rajdev, Head of Data, Measurement, & Analytics - Home & Consumer Services, Google
Tsi-tsi-ki Félix, Award-Winning Journalist | TEDx Speaker | National TV Host
Varun Nakra, Vice President, Deutsche Bank
25 AI startup founders, 12 investor judges and many more
Expanding to two days, the 2024 edition of Chicago AI Week will cover a wider range of industries beyond financial services , diving into responsible AI frameworks and best practices. Building on the success of the 2023 Chicago AI Conference, which attracted over 180 attendees from around the world, this year’s event will feature over 20 sessions, 90+ speakers, and include new workshops and hands-on training opportunities. Additionally, the inaugural AI 2030 Women in AI Leadership Award will be introduced, to celebrate exceptional leadership by women in the field. Through the Responsible AI Pledge initiative, we will facilitate businesses across the globe in their technology journey, empowering them to become leaders in responsible AI.
Another highlight of the event - the Responsible AI Deep Dive sessions will address topics such as ethical AI implementation, fairness, transparency, and the future of work. Business leaders will discover how to align their AI strategies with responsible practices to meet regulatory standards and societal expectations. Attendees will leave with actionable strategies for implementing responsible AI, optimizing their generative AI initiatives, and building robust AI ecosystems.
Event Details
June 25-26, 2024
1871 Innovation Hub, Chicago, IL
Registration: Secure your spot at www.chicagoaiweek.com. Use promo code AI30 for a 30% discount, valid through June 1st, 2024.
For sponsorship opportunities, media inquiries, or additional information, please contact: info@fintech4good.co
About AI 2030
AI2030 (www.ai2030.org) is a member-based initiative dedicated to harnessing the transformative power of AI for the betterment of humanity while mitigating its potential negative impacts. With a focus on Responsible AI, AI for All, and AI for Good, our goal is to close awareness, talent, and resource gaps, promoting responsible AI adoption across various sectors. Visit www.ai2030.org.
Sponsors and Partners
FinTech4Good; 1871; Why of AI; The Jobs of the Future; Global Inclusive Economy Society; Star Consulting; World Business Chicago; TekAnalytics; WTIA Advanced Tech; CoinPedia
