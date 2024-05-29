Fordefi Powers Pintu’s Web3 Wallet, Bringing Secure DeFi to Indonesia’s 20 Million Crypto Traders
Powered by Fordefi’s MPC SDK and Wallet API, Pintu Web3 offers their retail investors with self-custody MPC wallets and direct access to Web3 services.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Fordefi and Pintu are excited to announce the launch of Pintu Web3 powered by Fordefi. Fordefi's wallet-as-a-service (WaaS) platform enables Pintu to offer secure decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 services to Indonesia's 20 million retail investors through the Pintu trading platform. Powered by Fordefi’s MPC SDK and Wallet API, Pintu Web3 offers their customers a self-custody wallet, direct access to decentralized applications (dApps), and security features such as transaction simulation and risk alerts. Pintu Web3 customers gain access to decentralized trading, staking, gaming, NFTs, and airdrop farming.
Best-in-class MPC Infrastructure
Fordefi specializes in providing platforms, such as Pintu, with institutional-grade security solutions, trusted by industry leaders, to ensure the safety of their retail users. Its platform has been battle-tested by the largest crypto institutions such as Pantera Capital, Keyrock, Backed Finance, and DeBridge. Fordefi launched its MPC SDK as an extension of its existing MPC wallet platform, to enable exchanges, neobanks, fintechs, and brands, with a fully integrated solution for launching end-user self-custody wallets. Fordefi’s MPC wallet in combination with its comprehensive blockchain connectivity infrastructure sets them apart from other WaaS providers.
“The lack of security and guardrails in place for retail investors has stifled Web3 adoption. With Fordefi, retailers can leverage the same security infrastructure used by the most sophisticated institutions in the market,” said Josh Schwartz, CEO of Fordefi. "Platforms like Pintu are instrumental in this journey, providing new crypto investors with user-friendly access to dApps and protocols while equipping them with essential tools for safe Web3 adoption.”
Navigating DeFi with Confidence
With a wealth of experience in the crypto industry and a deep understanding of decentralized finance (DeFi), Fordefi is committed to providing tailored solutions that prioritize security and usability. Understanding the unique needs of its partners, Fordefi collaborates closely with partners like Pintu, to ensure the delivery of the most secure and robust user experience to their customers. In the case of Pintu Web3, the Pintu and Fordefi teams worked together to customize a solution that would enable Pintu’s customers with a seamless yet robust DeFi experience, direct through their mobile application.
“Pintu Web3 Wallet marks a significant step towards making DeFi more accessible in Indonesia. Pintu’s users will experience simplified asset management and seamless interaction within the Web3 and DeFi ecosystem." said Jeth Soetoyo, Founder and CEO of PINTU. “By offering a secure and user-friendly platform, we are committed to unlocking the immense potential of crypto and Web3 for Indonesians crypto users by providing them with a world-class platform.”
Pintu Web3
Pintu has built one of the largest retail crypto trading platforms, achieving over 6.5M app downloads. Their newest Pintu Web3 offering enables their customers with seamless access to the DeFi ecosystem, secure self-custody wallets powered by multi-party computation (MPC), and multi-chain access to a range of dApps on Ethereum, BNB CHain, Arbitrum, Polygon, and more. With the combination of these features, Pintu Web3 offers Indonesian retail crypto investors the convenience and security to access the web3 ecosystem.
Fordefi Wallet-as-a-Service
Fordefi’s WaaS offering enables exchanges, fintechs, web3 companies and traditional brands to embed end-user wallets directly into their applications and offer their customers a secure wallet experience. Fordefi WaaS is an expansion on Fordefi’s existing, industry-leading DeFi wallet and security infrastructure, to further support retail platforms and the mass adoption of web3 wallets. Retail platforms like Pintu gain access to a battle-tested, comprehensive wallet infrastructure that combines an MPC SDK, which allows building secure end-user controlled wallets, and a rich Wallet API, which provides the data and tools to build an intuitive wallet experience.
About Pintu
Pintu is a crypto assets platform for buying, selling, and investing in Bitcoin and Blockchain-based assets. Pintu was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. For more information, visit https://pintu.co.id/.
About Fordefi
Fordefi is the first institutional MPC wallet and security platform built for decentralized finance (DeFi). Fordefi was founded in 2021 by crypto custody and cybersecurity experts. For more information, visit https://fordefi.com/.
Crest Saechao
Fordefi
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn