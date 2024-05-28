Spring Chinook Salmon Fishing Update 5/28/2024: Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Clearwater River Fisheries

If you look at the blue section in the table above, you will see the harvest distribution goal for river Section 1 is 35% of the harvest share or 1,608 fish. Through last Sunday, we estimate that 1,320 fish have been harvested in this river section leaving only 288 fish before this distribution goal is met. As such, river Section 1 (Camas Prairie Railroad Bridge to Cherrylane Bridge) will be closing to ALL Salmon Fishing at the end of fishing hours this Friday (May 31, 2024). All other river sections will remain open for at least another week.

Rapid River Run Fishery

Harvest has started to pick up in the lower Salmon River. If you look at the table below, you will see that we estimated that 154 fish were harvested last week. Most of the harvest (94 fish) occurred in river Section 2 of the lower Samon River (Hammer Creek to Time Zone Bridge). Catch rates were on the slow side at > 30 hrs/fish. We did not interview anybody who had harvested a fish from the Little Salmon River last week. Flows are supposed to jump up in the lower Salmon River and peak on Thursday at about 44,000 cfs. However, by Friday afternoon, flows are projected to drop below 36,000 cfs which should provide good fishing conditions for the weekend.