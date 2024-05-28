Governor Abbott Announces Federal Approval For SNAP Hot Foods Purchases, Replacement Benefits In 5 More Counties

TEXAS, May 28 - May 28, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients impacted by recent storms to purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals with their benefits.



“As Texas continues to help communities rebuild and recover from the devastating storms, it is crucial that SNAP recipients have access to hot foods and ready-to-eat meals,” said Governor Abbott. “This federal approval allowing eligible Texans to purchase fresh, hot foods will help impacted Texans provide for their families and put food on the table. Eligible Texans can apply for these benefits by dialing 2-1-1. I thank the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for working tirelessly to bring fresh, healthy foods to Texans in need.”



"For families recovering from floods and other severe weather, sitting down to a simple, hot meal is comforting and sustaining,” said HHSC Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Molly Regan. “Having additional options in the grocery store will help SNAP clients get back on their feet sooner.”



Federal approval allows SNAP recipients to purchase hot foods with their Lone Star Cards at participating retailers through June 30. Hot foods include rotisserie chicken, grocery store deli items, and other food that is hot at the point of sale.



The approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service applies to SNAP recipients in Angelina, Austin, Brazoria, Brown, Calhoun, Callahan, Chambers, Colorado, Comanche, Delta, Eastland, Erath, Fannin, Fayette, Fisher, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Haskell, Houston, Jasper, Jefferson, Jones, Lamar, Lavaca, Liberty, Madison, Montgomery, Newton, Nolan, Orange, Palo Pinto, Polk, Red River, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shackelford, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor, Tyler, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington and Wharton counties.



HHSC also received federal approval for SNAP recipients in Eastland, Hardin, Jasper, Jones, and Lamar counties to apply over the phone for benefits to replace food lost or destroyed in storms that began May 16. These are in addition to 11 other counties where SNAP recipients can apply for replacement benefits until June 17.



To apply, recipients can dial 2-1-1 and select Option 8. Benefits will be placed on their Lone Star Cards within two business days once benefits are approved.



Recipients can also download Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed SNAP Benefits). Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 877-447-2839.



Recipients who live in counties other than those listed above can apply for replacement benefits in person within 10 days of discovering their food was lost or destroyed due to the recent storms. Individuals in those counties must go to a local benefits office to request replacement food benefits. Visit the HHS website to learn more.



Any Texan in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits. To find local resources, such as food or shelter, dial 2-1-1 and select Option 1.