NxGenComm Unveils Revolutionary Man-Portable M5NS Platform for Enhanced Tactical Mobility

NxGenComm announces launch of man-portable M5NS JCP adding more capability to its proven Software Defined Platform in ultra-compact, tactical form factor

Warfighters can now seamlessly transition from vehicle-based operations to dismounted missions without sacrificing communication capabilities, while maintaining the same advanced networking features.” — David Gross, Director Product Marketing

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NxGenComm (NXG) today announced the launch of its first-generation man-portable M5NS Joint Communications Platform, adding more capabilities/use cases to its proven Software Defined Platform (SDP) in an ultra-compact, tactical form factor. The new manpack configuration measures just 6.6" x 5.9" and weighs only 5 pounds without battery, representing a breakthrough in portable military communications technology.

The man-portable M5NS platform maintains all the advanced functionality of NxGenComm's vehicle-mounted systems while introducing unprecedented flexibility for dismounted operations and multi-platform deployment scenarios.

Key Product Features:

• Ultra-Compact Design: Measuring 6.6" x 5.9" with a weight of just 5 pounds (without battery), optimized for dismounted operations

• Extended Battery Life: Up to 12 hours of continuous operation on standard military batteries

• Seamless Configuration Flexibility: Users can effortlessly transition the M5NS unit between vehicle-mounted, man-portable backpack, and drone-based configurations

• Full Capability Retention: Maintains all advanced 5G relay, multi-waveform support, and interoperability features of the standard M5NS platform

• Tactical Mobility: Purpose-built for warfighters requiring high-performance communications in dynamic operational environments

Platform Capabilities:

• Multi-waveform (including 5G) light SWAP network bubble

• Advanced 5G relay functionality enabling seamless connectivity between separate network bubbles

• Enhanced interoperability with Starlink, Viasat, and various MANET systems

• Multi-waveform support in a single power-efficient platform

• Enhanced spectrum flexibility for contested environments

• Advanced network visualization and management tools

• Quick-deploy network configuration for rapid field setup

• Compatibility with standard military and commercial devices

"The man-portable M5NS represents a transformative leap in tactical communications flexibility," said David Gross, Director Product Marketing at NxGenComm. "Warfighters can now seamlessly transition from vehicle-based operations to dismounted missions without sacrificing communication capabilities, while maintaining the same advanced networking features that have made our platform successful in exercises such as Project Convergence Capstone 2025. This platform establishes the foundation for our development roadmap, with successive generations and software optimization that will deliver smaller form factors and enhance power efficiency for up to 24 hours from a single battery."

The platform's modular design philosophy enables rapid reconfiguration across multiple deployment scenarios. Operators can quickly remove the M5NS unit from vehicle mounts and integrate it into backpack configurations for foot patrols, or deploy it on unmanned aerial platforms for extended coverage scenarios.

Multi-Platform Integration:

The man-portable M5NS continues to support integration with various RF front-ends and antennas, working seamlessly with devices from major manufacturers including Samsung, Apple, and Sierra Wireless, alongside specialized military equipment. This compatibility ensures that existing communication ecosystems can be enhanced without requiring wholesale equipment replacement.

Availability and Contact

The first-generation man-portable M5NS platform is available. For more information, please contact info@nxgencomm.com or visit www.nxgencomm.com.

About NxGenComm

Based in Research Triangle Park area in Morrisville, North Carolina, NxGenComm designs and develops end-to-end multi-standard, frequency band agnostic, wireless network solutions for multiple verticals. NxGenComm provides high-performance network infrastructure solutions for demanding use cases that require unique architectures, incorporating tiered levels of autonomous capability and intelligence from the device to the cloud.

