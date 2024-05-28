4 Ways to Apply for FEMA Assistance

FEMA disaster recovery funds may be available for eligible individuals in Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel counties who were impacted by the April 2-6, 2024 storms.

Residents who sustained storm-related property damage should register with FEMA.

To do so, survivors can:

Apply Online

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Apply with the FEMA App

Download the FEMA mobile app, available through Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Apply by Phone at 800-621-3362

Call FEMA’s toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362, open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, Sunday through Saturday, with language translation available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA with your number for that service when you apply.

Apply in person at a Disaster Recovery Center

