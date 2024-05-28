For Immediate Release

Tuesday, May 28, 2024



Governor Phil Scott Announces New Grants to Fund Transformational Tourism Initiatives

Program supports long-range efforts to bring more visitors to Vermont

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing today announced applications are now being accepted for Transformational Tourism, Events, and Regional Marketing (T-TERM) grants. These grants are funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration as part of a specific American Rescue Plan Act allocation designed to support the long-term economic recovery and sustainability of travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tourism is essential to our economy,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Visitors fill our hotels, eat at our restaurants, shop in our downtowns, learn about our history, and take advantage of our incredible outdoor recreation. Helping more regions attract visitors benefits all Vermonters and is a priority for my Administration.”

Eligible applicants for T-TERM grants include nonprofit organizations, municipalities, and regional development organizations. Destination tourism events, marketing projects, and innovative approaches to enhance the visitor experience will be considered for funding. Priority consideration will be given to regionally transformative projects that bring overnight visitation and new out of state visitors to the community.

“We are excited by the transformational aspect of this program,” says Commissioner Heather Pelham of the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing. “We don’t have many opportunities to provide resources to help shape regional tourism efforts across the state, so we are thrilled to have the chance to offer this level of investment to support our visitor economy for years to come.”

T-TERM grant awards range from $50,000 to $150,000. Applications are due June 17, 2024 and are subject to final approval from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

For more on T-TERM grants and to apply, visit the T-TERM page on the Vermont Department of Tourism website.