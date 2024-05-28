Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report May 20-26, 2024

May 20-26, 2024

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 20, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November. Additionally, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship provides a weather summary each week during this time.

“In pockets around the state, some farmers were able to resume or even finish planting as fields dried out from warmer and windier conditions,” said Secretary Naig. “However, showers and thunderstorms prevented many from making much progress. An active weather pattern, along with stronger thunderstorms, is expected to continue this week and may bring more frustrating planting delays.”

Crop Report

Scattered showers across Iowa allowed farmers 3.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 19, 2024, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Farmers were planting corn and soybeans as well as cutting hay. Some replanting has occurred due to drowned out areas in fields.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 1 percent very short, 6 percent short, 77 percent adequate and 16 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 4 percent very short, 14 percent short, 73 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus.

Seventy-eight percent of Iowa’s expected corn crop has been planted, 8 days behind last year and 4 days behind the 5-year average. Forty-seven percent of the corn crop has emerged, 2 days behind of last year but equal to normal. Sixty-one percent of Iowa’s expected soybean crop has been planted, a week behind last year and 2 days behind the normal. Nearly one-quarter of the soybean crop has emerged, 3 days behind last year but equal to the average. Ninety-one percent of the expected oat crop has emerged, 5 days ahead of normal. Seventeen percent of the oat crop has headed, 6 days ahead of last year and almost 2 weeks ahead of the average. Oat condition remained 76 percent good to excellent.

Ten percent of the State’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed. Hay condition rated 78 percent good to excellent. Pasture condition improved to 72 percent good to excellent. Reports of cleaning out bins and hauling grain to town.



Weather Summary

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

While rainfall was widespread across the state through the reporting period, a less active storm track produced drier than average conditions over most of Iowa. Unseasonable warmth continued as well with positive departures of nearly six degrees in small pockets of east-central and northern Iowa; the statewide average temperature was 64.7 degrees, 3.2 degrees above normal.

Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms popped up over northern Iowa later Sunday (12th) afternoon with daytime highs in the 80s and gusty southwesterly winds. A larger complex of showers associated with a low pressure center spinning over northern Missouri filled in overnight into Monday (13th) morning. Two areas of rainfall persisted in southwest and eastern Iowa before redevelopment occurred over southern Iowa into the afternoon hours. Much of northern Iowa was clear with Canadian wildfire smoke drifting in on northerly winds; temperatures were in the low 70s under sunshine and up to 15 degrees cooler south where clouds and rain persisted. Heavier, slow-moving thundershowers were also reported in central Iowa with two Indianola (Warren County) stations collecting 3.20 inches. Showers eventually dissipated as the disturbance propagated east, though overcast skies remained on the backside of the system. Tuesday (14th) morning lows varied from the mid 40s northwest to low 60s southeast with widespread event rain totals of at least 0.50 inch across Iowa’s southern one-third. Nearly 60 stations in south-central and southwestern Iowa measured an inch or more; New Market (Taylor County) observed 2.02 inches while 3.02 inches fell in Russell (Lucas County) with an overall statewide average of 0.46 inch. Winds shifted to the east during the day with mostly clear skies in western and northern Iowa; temperatures held in the mid to upper 60s in eastern Iowa where cloud cover remained.

Early Wednesday (15th) temperatures dropped into the upper 40s northeast while 50s were reported farther west with areas of fog. A southerly shifting wind and overall sunny skies lent to pleasant conditions as temperatures rose into the low to mid 70s. Clouds increased in western Iowa as showers and thunderstorms developed along a cold front into the evening. Rainfall was reported across Iowa’s northwestern half as a drier atmosphere helped dissipate showers in eastern Iowa. Totals reported at 7:00 am on Thursday (16th) were generally under 0.20-0.30 inch though embedded pockets of heavier totals were also observed; a 0.78-inch measurement was taken at Emmetsburg (Palo Alto County) with 1.45 inches in Blencoe (Harrison County). Westerly winds held through the day with afternoon highs in the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clearing skies remained overnight as winds became light, allowing for scattered pockets of fog to form. Friday (17th) was unseasonably warm with strong southerly winds boosting highs into the mid to upper 80s northwest with low to mid 80s farther east. Overnight temperatures, in the 60s, were 10-15 degrees above normal as spotty clouds transited across central Iowa. Saturday (18th) was the warmest day of the week with widespread mid to upper 80s along with a few 90-degree readings; the statewide average high was 85 degrees, 12 degrees above normal. Spotty thundershowers formed along a weak cold front that was pushing through eastern Iowa into the evening hours; winds swung around to the north behind the boundary. Sunday (19th) morning lows ranged from the low 50s north to low 60s south.

Weekly rain totals ranged from 0.02 inch in Monticello (Jones County) to 3.25 inches in Promise City (Wayne County). The statewide weekly average rainfall was 0.65 inch; the normal is 1.10 inches. Several stations reported the week’s high temperature of 90 degrees on the 18th, on average 17 degrees above average. Decorah (Winneshiek County) reported the week’s low temperature of 34 degrees on the 15th, 14 degrees below normal. Four-inch soil temperatures were in the 60s as of Sunday.