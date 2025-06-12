Secretary Naig Announces Grants for 90 Projects to Improve Consumer Access to E15 in Iowa

Iowa fuel stations in 48 counties to receive cost-share grants totaling more than $1.23 million through the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 12, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced that the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program (RFIP) Board recently approved an additional 90 applications from Iowa fuel retailers to support new and expanded ethanol infrastructure projects. These investments help drivers save money by providing expanded access to lower cost and cleaner burning homegrown biofuels like E15 (Unleaded 88). The cost-share grants were awarded by the RFIP Board during its quarterly meeting on June 4.

The approved project sites are in 48 different counties and total $1,234,431.79 in state cost-share.

A complete list of the projects, sorted by county, is available here.

“Biofuels provide value for drivers, open new markets for farmers, support rural jobs, reduce emissions, and advance the goal of greater American energy dominance,” said Secretary Naig. “Expanding access to Unleaded 88 gives drivers more ways to save at the pump, and those savings really do add up over time. In 2024, Iowa set a new record for E15 sales, and that momentum will continue as more stations upgrade or install new fuel equipment.”

The Iowa Department of Revenue announced on April 3 that Iowa E15 sales hit an all-time record in 2024, eclipsing the previous record from 2023 by 44 percent. With 256.7 million gallons of E15 sold in Iowa in 2024 at an average price discount of 15 cents per gallon compared to E10, Iowa drivers saved over $38.5 million last year by choosing E15 at the pump.

These investments are helping more Iowa fuel stations come into compliance with the E15 Access Standard. Iowa is the first state to enact an E15 Access Standard, which requires most fuel retailers to offer E15 by Jan. 1, 2026. The law was passed by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Gov. Reynolds in 2022. For those convenience stores and fuel stations that need assistance coming into compliance, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship can provide cost-share funding through the RFIP. Since the cost-share grant program began in 2006, the Department has invested more than $62 million toward expanding renewable fuels infrastructure within Iowa. This has been matched with more than $270 million by Iowa convenience stores and fuel retailers.

With additional cost-share funding available, the Department welcomes grant applications to assist more fuel stations in improving and upgrading infrastructure. Applications are available at iowaagriculture.gov/IRFIP, and will be considered by the RFIP Board at an upcoming quarterly meeting.



