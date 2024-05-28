SCDCA to Represent Consumer Interest in Dominion Energy Filing, Public Hearings Scheduled
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) intervened to represent the interests of residential consumers as the Public Service Commission (PSC) evaluates Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc.'s request to increase rates. The company serves customers living in 24 South Carolina counties from the Midlands to the Lowcountry.
Dominion Energy is asking the PSC to approve a rate increase of 14.21%, which amounts to about $19 per month, for the average residential customer. The company says the rise in rates will cover its increased costs and investments made to improve its electric system. For more information on the company's filing, click here. To view the PSC Docket, click here.
Dominion Energy customers have opportunities in May, June and July to be heard on the requested rate increase. All hearings will be held in-person, but customers can choose to testify virtually at the July 8 and July 9 hearings in Columbia. During the hearings, the PSC will hear testimony from those who pre-register first. More information on the hearings, including how to pre-register can be found on the PSC website. Hearing dates and locations are:
|Date & Time of Hearing
|Location
|Please Pre-Register By
|Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 6 PM
|
Aiken County Government Center
County Council Chambers
1930 University Parkway, 3rd Floor
Aiken, SC 29801
|Wednesday, May 29, 2024
|Monday, June 10, 2024 at 6 PM
|
Bluffton Town Council Chambers
20 Bridge Street
Bluffton, SC 29910
|Friday, June 7, 2024
|Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 6 PM
|
Lonnie Hamilton III, Public Services Building
Charleston County Council Chambers
4045 Bridgeview Drive
North Charleston, SC 29405
|Wednesday, June 26, 2024
|
Monday, July 8, 2024
Morning Session
10 AM. - Noon
Evening Session
5 PM - 9 PM
|
Public Service Commission Hearing Room
101 Executive Center Drive
Columbia, SC 29210
|Friday, July 5, 2024
|
Only if needed**
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
5 PM - 9 PM
|
Public Service Commission Hearing Room
101 Executive Center Drive
Columbia, SC 29210
|**Pre-registration for Tuesday, July 9, 2024 is available only if all pre-registration slots for customer testimony are filled for Monday, July 8, 2024.
As the consumer advocate, SCDCA can intervene in utility ratemaking before the PSC and serves to advocate for the interest of consumers, ie: those purchasing utility services for a personal, family or household purpose. As a part of SCDCA’s mission to educate the public, this information is distributed to make South Carolinians aware of this case and its potential impact on their lives.
