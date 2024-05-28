SCDCA to Represent Consumer Interest in Dominion Energy Filing, Public Hearings Scheduled

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) intervened to represent the interests of residential consumers as the Public Service Commission (PSC) evaluates Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc.'s request to increase rates. The company serves customers living in 24 South Carolina counties from the Midlands to the Lowcountry.

Dominion Energy is asking the PSC to approve a rate increase of 14.21%, which amounts to about $19 per month, for the average residential customer. The company says the rise in rates will cover its increased costs and investments made to improve its electric system. For more information on the company's filing, click here. To view the PSC Docket, click here.

Dominion Energy customers have opportunities in May, June and July to be heard on the requested rate increase. All hearings will be held in-person, but customers can choose to testify virtually at the July 8 and July 9 hearings in Columbia. During the hearings, the PSC will hear testimony from those who pre-register first. More information on the hearings, including how to pre-register can be found on the PSC website. Hearing dates and locations are:

Date & Time of Hearing Location Please Pre-Register By Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 6 PM Aiken County Government Center County Council Chambers 1930 University Parkway, 3rd Floor Aiken, SC 29801 Wednesday, May 29, 2024 Monday, June 10, 2024 at 6 PM Bluffton Town Council Chambers 20 Bridge Street Bluffton, SC 29910 Friday, June 7, 2024 Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 6 PM Lonnie Hamilton III, Public Services Building Charleston County Council Chambers 4045 Bridgeview Drive North Charleston, SC 29405 Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Monday, July 8, 2024 Morning Session 10 AM. - Noon Evening Session 5 PM - 9 PM Public Service Commission Hearing Room 101 Executive Center Drive Columbia, SC 29210 Friday, July 5, 2024 Only if needed** Tuesday, July 9, 2024 5 PM - 9 PM Public Service Commission Hearing Room 101 Executive Center Drive Columbia, SC 29210 **Pre-registration for Tuesday, July 9, 2024 is available only if all pre-registration slots for customer testimony are filled for Monday, July 8, 2024.

As the consumer advocate, SCDCA can intervene in utility ratemaking before the PSC and serves to advocate for the interest of consumers, ie: those purchasing utility services for a personal, family or household purpose. As a part of SCDCA’s mission to educate the public, this information is distributed to make South Carolinians aware of this case and its potential impact on their lives.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has nearly fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

