Morehouse Unveils Small Deadweight Machine (SDM) for Small Force Calibration
EINPresswire.com/ -- Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, is proud to introduce its new Small Deadweight Machine (SDM). Designed to address the challenges of calibrating small force instruments, the SDM sets a new standard for metrology accuracy, efficiency, and versatility.
Traditional methods for calibrating small force instruments, such as stacking weights or using makeshift jigs, are time-consuming and prone to error. The Morehouse SDM is its most compact, fully automated deadweight machine yet. Designed with interchangeable weights and cutting-edge technology, it eliminates manual weight handling and ensures calibration accuracies exceeding 0.005% of applied force.
Key Advantages of the SDM
• Unmatched Accuracy. Standard force values are meticulously calibrated, accounting for material density, air buoyancy, and local gravity.
• Eliminates Tare Weight Issue. Precision adapters and calibrated hangers ensure accurate measurements every time.
• Smooth, Automated Processes. Say goodbye to vibrations and fluctuations caused by manual loading by operators.
• Efficiency Boost. One operator can manage multiple SDM machines, streamlining calibration workflow and throughput.
• Versatility. The SDM is adaptable to diverse industries, from pharmaceuticals and material testing manufacturers to surgical tools and high-tech fiber production.
• Customization. We offer SDM machines with force ranges from 0.044 lbf (20 gf) to 44 lbf (20 kgf) to meet client needs.
"At Morehouse Instrument Company, precision isn't just a goal—it's our promise. With the SDM, we're transforming small force calibration, ensuring accuracy, reliability, repeatability, and efficiency for your critical applications," says Henry Zumbrun, president of Morehouse Instrument Company.
Features
• Automated mV/V data collection via Morehouse 4215 and HADI indicators. (Also compatible with Keysight/Agilent 34401 for Voltage and Current output transducers).
• An optional coupling kit, SDM-Adapter Kit1, that fits most small-capacity loadcells on the market (custom adapters are also available).
• Includes software output in standard Morehouse format and Excel (consult Morehouse about customizing software to integrate with customer's existing process).
• Standard weights can be loaded in any combination to create custom test profiles.
• Avoid errors associated with using off-the-shelf mass-calibrated weights not calibrated for force.
• Eliminate force excursions and swinging associated with hand-loading of weights.
• True primary standard deadweight machine.
Contact Morehouse Instrument Company at sales@mhforce.com or visit https://mhforce.com/product/small-deadweight-machine-sdm/ to learn more about the SDM.
Companies worldwide rely on Morehouse for accuracy and speed. The company turns around equipment in 7-10 business days so customers can return to work quickly and save money.
The York, PA-based company provides force and torque measurement products and services worldwide.
About Morehouse Instrument Company
Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition.
Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Contact Morehouse at info@mhforce.com or www.mhforce.com
Steven Infanti
Contact Morehouse Instrument Company at sales@mhforce.com or visit https://mhforce.com/product/small-deadweight-machine-sdm/ to learn more about the SDM.
Companies worldwide rely on Morehouse for accuracy and speed. The company turns around equipment in 7-10 business days so customers can return to work quickly and save money.
The York, PA-based company provides force and torque measurement products and services worldwide.
Steven Infanti
Morehouse Instrument Company
+1 717-843-0081
