Equipment to measure waves deployed this week in Upper Mississippi River Pool 13

CLINTON, Iowa - A study to learn more about waves and water clarity on the Mississippi River is underway after wave monitors were deployed within several locations on Pool 13.

The highly sensitive equipment sits just under the water’s surface collecting data from late May through mid-September. Scientists will use the data to better understand how waves affect water clarity and the Mississippi River’s ecosystem, including native freshwater mussels and aquatic plants, like wild celery. The results of this study will help with future habitat restoration efforts in the Mississippi River.

Orange buoys will mark the study areas and the public is asked avoid these locations and to not tamper with the equipment. Hunting, fishing and other recreational activities will not be restricted in these locations; however, the boaters should use caution when navigating around the buoys.

The public can help with this project by reporting damage to the monitoring equipment or any suspicious activity around the equipment to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The U.S. Geological Survey is leading the project, with support from the Iowa DNR and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.