Forestry experts available to help landowners assess storm damage

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has forestry experts available to help landowners impacted by recent storms with forest storm damage assessments and forest recovery plans.

Lindsey Barney, district forester for 11 counties in southern and southwest Iowa for the Iowa DNR, said the phone calls are just beginning as the cleanup progresses.

“These storms have caused significant damage across the state. When the landowners are ready, we will be here to help them assess the impact to their timber,” she said.

There is a map and contact information for the local district foresters online at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Forestry-Landowner-Assistance

